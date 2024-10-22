Mercedes-AMG G 63 – Crafting Iconic Looks, Endless Options

Mercedes-AMG G 63, 4.0L V8 Powerhouse – Efficiency in Every Drive

It’s equipped with a handcrafted electrified 4.0L bi-turbo V8 engine that delivers exceptional power. Output – 430 kW and 850 Nm torque. Incorporating 48V Mild Hybrid Technology, the engine integrates a 15 kW boost via an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). Enhancing efficiency at lower speeds. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, the vehicle offers an electronically governed top speed of 240 kmph. AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, combined with Launch Control and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension, provides superior stability and handling.

Offers luxury with Nappa leather upholstery and a customisable ambient lighting system that adds elegance to the cabin. Carbon fibre interior accents enhance the sporty aesthetic. Burmeister® 3D Surround Sound System, equipped with 18 speakers and a 760W output, delivers immersive audio. The cabin’s quiet environment is achieved through advanced insulation and acoustic glass. Minimising external noise for a refined driving experience.

Inside the AMG G 63: Elegance, Sound, and Silence

Showcases the classic G-Class silhouette, featuring an AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvres and an AMG crest on the hood. Customisation extends to exterior design, with optional 22-inch alloy wheels. And an extensive range of MANUFAKTUR choices—31 upholstery and 29 paint options. Stainless-steel exterior elements enhance the SUV’s sophisticated design. Various interior trims, decorative stitching and seat finishes, offer nearly limitless personalisation.

Integrates cutting-edge technology through the MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, which includes dual 12.3-inch displays. Features such as Augmented Reality Navigation, wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay™, and multiple USB-C ports ensure seamless connectivity. An off-road cockpit provides critical information on vehicle positioning, compass direction, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure, temperature, and differential locks, optimising off-road performance.

Active Safety for All Terrains: G 63’s Protective Suite

It’s equipped with comprehensive safety and assistance systems to enhance on-road security. Active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system are integral components of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Ensuring optimal safety for drivers and passengers. Noise and vibration control mechanisms contribute to a quieter and more comfortable cabin environment.

Allows for extensive customisation via the MANUFAKTUR programme, enabling customers to tailor the SUV’s appearance and interior to their preferences. Options for exclusive paint colours, interior elements, and accessories such as spare wheel rings and custom seat trims ensure a bespoke ownership experience.

G-Class Legacy: 45 Years of Off-Road to Luxury Transformation

Tracing its heritage back to 1979, it has evolved from a rugged off-roader into a luxury performance SUV. This transformation highlights a blend of durability and refinement. And marks the G-Class as an icon in both the off-road and luxury segments. It continues to embody the legacy of integrating drive capabilities with premium features. And positions it as a hallmark in the SUV market.

Priced at Rs. 3.60 crore (ex-showroom) in India, the first batch of over 120 units is reserved. Availability extends to Q3 2025 when bookings reopen. Positioned as a luxury off-road SUV, it appeals to enthusiasts seeking performance without compromising comfort.

48V Hybrid Meets Hydraulic Stability: Driving Dynamics Enhanced

Utilises the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with hydraulic roll stabilisation and adaptive damping to enhance driving dynamics. This technology improves cornering and stability, providing a balanced ride on varied surfaces. Integrated with the 48V Mild Hybrid system, the vehicle ensures smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency.

A combination of advanced engine technology, customisable luxury, and cutting-edge features, makes it a significant model in the high-performance SUV segment. Balancing power and refinement, the vehicle caters to those who value performance-driven luxury.

G 63 Launch: Enthusiasts Line Up for Mercedes’ Iconic SUV

“Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw an outstanding response from discerning customers. The highly anticipated all-new AMG G 63 launch signifies our dedication to delivering the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global lineup to the Indian luxury lifestyle enthusiasts. We already have customers eagerly waiting for close to a year for this iconic vehicle. Mercedes-AMG is synonymous with performance, precision, and extraordinary craftsmanship. With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG G 63, we blend the legendary G-Class heritage with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled luxury.”

“This SUV epitomizes our commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles that provide thrilling driving experience while ensuring utmost comfort and refinement. This completely redesigned Mercedes-AMG G 63 presents its most extensive lineup ever, showcasing materials chosen for their exceptional quality. This is paired with unmatched craftsmanship, ensuring every detail is meticulously crafted with precision and artistry. With MANUFAKTUR, you’re not just getting a Mercedes-AMG G 63 – you are acquiring a tailored masterpiece.”

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.