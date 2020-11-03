Mercedes Rolls Out First AMG Car From India Plant – GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

The AMG GLC Coupe priced about Rs 14 lakh higher than the standard GLC Coupe

Just a few days ago, the Indian leg of German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz revealed that they will be assembling its high-performance AMG range of cars in India. Well, now the manufacturer is up and ready to launch its first made in India AMG car- AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

The Coupe SUV has finally been launched in the country and will roll out at the Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Chakan near Pune in Maharashtra. Thus becoming the 11th model from Germa marque’s portfolio to be locally assembled in India. AMG GLC 43 Coupe has been on sale in India since it was first launched in 2017. However, it was the pre-facelift model.

Price

It received a mid-life update last year and has been on sale in many international markets except India until now. However, the model launching now is a facelifted model same as the international-spec.

Since it is locally assembled through CKD units, Mercedes Benz has priced it competitively at Rs 76.60 lakh (ex-showroom). If it had been a completely built unit (CBU), the price would have touched Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom). The brand is also providing attractive service packages for the new Coupe starting at Rs 85,000 for 2 years/ unlimited kilometres.

Exterior Design

For better parts of the SUV, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will look mostly like the standard GLC Coupe apart from usual AMG specific elements. Signature AMG design components on the exterior include Panamericana slatted grille, matte black fins over the air intakes, muscular front bumper and high performance LED headlights with integrated DRLs. Although the predominant highlight is the sloping roofline silhouette complemented by the forged AMG specific 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes offers a total of five alloy options on the SUV Coupe ranging from 19-inch to 21-inch. The rear comes with a broader apron, a diffuser, quad-piped exhausts and redesigned tail lamps.

Interior & Features

The interior looks similar to the pre-facelift GLC Coupe albeit much sportier than the standard model. The cabin is adorned with an AMG-specific flat-bottom steering wheel, front seats with thicker side bolsters, scuff plates, etc.

It is equipped with Mercedes’ latest MBUX-based infotainment system which gets voice-activated functions, navigation and more. The brand offers three AGM-specific display layouts- Classic, Sport and Supersport. The aluminium finished paddle shifters behind the steering wheel not only accentuate sportiness of the driving experience but also of the cabin interior.

Powertrain & Performance

Under the bonnet, it receives the same 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine which kicks out 390 bhp at 5500-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 520 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all wheels thanks to AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. It can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.9 seconds and can clock a top speed of 250 kmph before hitting the electronically adjusted speed limit.

Prime Rival

Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe is Rs 14 lakh dearer than the standard GLC Coupe counterpart. The expansive range GLC range now consists of 200, 220 d, GLC 300 Coupé, 300 d Coupé and AMG 43 Coupé. Its closest rival at the Indian market is Porsche Macan which is priced at Rs 85.03 lakh. It is also powered by a V6 churning out 350 bhp. If the AMG GLC 43 Coupe could undercut Macan in terms of pricing, Mercedes could gain a distinct edge.