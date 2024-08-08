Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line – Launch Price Rs 1.1 Cr

Mercedes-Benz India Launches Two New Luxury Vehicles: CLE 300 Cabriolet and AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

India’s leading luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz India, has today unveiled two highly anticipated models, the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. These launches further cement Mercedes-Benz’s reputation for delivering premium vehicles that combine performance, style, and advanced technology.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe: Performance Redefined

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé sets a new benchmark in the performance SUV segment. Powered by a 2.0-liter (M139) four-cylinder engine, this model boasts an impressive 310 kW (421 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful car in its segment. The engine’s technology, derived directly from Formula 1, features an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that virtually eliminates turbo lag, ensuring seamless power delivery.

This performance SUV is equipped with the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, adjustable damping, and rear axle steering, all designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience. The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package enhances sportiness with high-performance components, including an AMG performance steering wheel, red brake calipers, and dynamic AMG engine mounts.

The striking silhouette of the GLC 43 Coupe, combined with a sophisticated interior featuring a 15-speaker Burmester® 3D surround sound system, ensures both luxury and performance are delivered in equal measure. Priced at INR 110.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé offers a compelling package for enthusiasts seeking a dynamic and exclusive driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet: Elegance and Innovation

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet is a testament to the timeless elegance of Mercedes-Benz cabriolets. Building on the legacy of the AMG SL 55, the CLE 300 Cabriolet combines expressive design, intelligent technology, and premium equipment to offer an unmatched open-air driving experience.

The CLE 300 features a powerful front end, a stylish fabric acoustic soft top, and sophisticated aerodynamics for maximum ride comfort and a pleasant aeroacoustic experience. Standard equipment includes the AIRCAP electric wind deflector system, AIRSCARF neck-level heating, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. The interior is adorned with dynamic ambient lighting, chrome trim, and leather upholstery, creating a luxurious environment for both driver and passengers.

Under the hood, the CLE 300 Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48v Mild Hybrid system, producing 190 kW (258 hp). This engine, combined with the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, ensures a blend of performance and cutting-edge technology. Priced at INR 110 Lakhs (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet is positioned as the ultimate lifestyle vehicle, offering year-round open-air enjoyment and luxurious comfort.

Statement from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

“With GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé and CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line, we are launching two highly desirable top-end vehicles for the Indian customers seeking performance and lifestyle vehicles. Our Top-End Vehicles (TEV) continue to drive strong customer loyalty and these two vehicles will further enhance the desirability of the TEV segment. For the first time we are debuting the AMG GLC 43 SUV Coupé with the exclusivity of ‘One man, One Engine’ in India, making cutting edge motorsports technology accessible to customers. The AMG GLC 43 SUV has been the most successful AMG in India, the new model will further enhance its popularity. The CLE 300 on the other hand combines timeless elegance of a cabriolet, with sporty dynamics; continuing Mercedes-Benz’s rich tradition of making open air dream cars.”

“In addition to offering desirable products, we are focused on offering world-class retail infrastructure in the form of modern luxury dealerships. In 2024 we have inaugurated and upgraded 11 dealerships across the country. These luxury destinations equipped with modern luxury elements, latest digital processes and boutique consultancies, elevates the customers’ luxury experience and reiterate the importance of immersive, physical brand experience. We are glad to launch innovative customer service initiatives like ‘Mobility Delight’ to further drive a hassle-free luxury experience synonymous with Mercedes-Benz.”