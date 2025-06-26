Mercedes AMG GT XX Concept Debuts – 114 kWh Battery, 1360 bhp, 360 km/h

Remember the Mercedes-Benz C111 range of concept vehicles from the 60s and 70s in Orange shades that stunned the world? No? How about the stunning Mercedes Vision One-Eleven concept that debuted in 2023? The company has now debuted Mercedes AMG GT XX concept which looks like a close-to-production version of these concepts, especially in that Orange shade. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes AMG GT XX Concept

AMG, which is Mercedes-Benz’s high performance division, has come up with their first ever fully electric concept vehicle. Called AMG GT XX, this concept vehicle is set to spawn a road-going production version in the future. When launched, it will be the first series production vehicle coming out of Mercedes and AMG.

GT XX concept from AMG is a four door fully electric Gran Tourer with a sloping coupe roofline. At the front, it gets Merc’s Panamericana grille with illuminated surround, massive bonnet scoops for air intake, raked windscreen, stylish LED headlights and a sporty front lip, finished in Black.

Looking at the sides, we can see 21” aerodynamic wheels, AMG plaque on front quarter panels, wide rear haunches, functional ORVMs, flush door handles, rear privacy glass, sporty side skirts and what looks like frameless doors. At the rear, there are six cylindrical 3D tail lights connected by MBUX Fluid Light Panel with up to 700 programmable LED signatures.

Design not only looks aerodynamic, but it is aerodynamic with an air drag coefficient of 0.198 Cd. While this concept looks close to production, the final model is expected to come with a rear windscreen, which this one doesn’t. On the inside, we get racecar-like interiors with Orange illuminated piping, mimicking high-voltage cables.

A 10.2-inch instrument cluster, 14-inch infotainment screen, a steering toke from AMG, paddle shifters to control regen, stylish centre console, door opening flaps, carbon fibre bucket seats and recycled materials are some of the notable elements. An SUV based on this vehicle is also expected to go into production beside it, some time in 2026.

Powertrain & Performance

The production version of Mercedes AMG GT XX concept will be underpinned by AMG.EA high-voltage architecture that is promising for performance prospects. The 114 kWh battery pack used in this concept uses a NMC chemistry (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt) and employs sophisticated cooling technology inspired by Mercedes’ Formula 1 racing division.

The 800V architecture promises up to 850 kW of peak DC charging that can add 400 km worth of range in just 5 minutes. This battery powers three axial flux motors (one front, two rear) with a total system output of 1,360 bhp with a top speed of 360 km/h. Mercedes AMG GT XX might become the first fully electric vehicle launched with axial flux motors after they were seen with Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Lamborghini Temerario hybrid hypercars.