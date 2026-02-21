Mercedes Baby G-Class Rendered – Launch Likely In 2027

Mercedes Benz has been a renowned player in luxury off-road vehicles and G-Class is a shining example of that. It is currently one of the most desirable and respected nameplates in the world. Also, it is one of the oldest nameplates in Merc’s belt as well. However, G-Class has always been priced on the premium side and has never been made accessible.

That changes soon as Mercedes Benz is set to launch a Baby G-Class which will be made accessible, where pricing is concerned. The company has confirmed the development of a smaller G-Class and it has been spied testing on multiple occasions. It is set to launch some time in 2027. Here is how the upcoming Mercedes Baby G-Class might look.

Mercedes Baby G-Class Rendered

Based on the spy shots, we can see renderings of upcoming Mercedes Baby G-Class by Motor1. These renders give us a hint as to how the upcoming smaller version of the iconic Mercedes G-Class can look like. The company has not yet revealed a name for this SUV, but has referred to it as ‘Baby G’.

Where design is concerned, Mercedes Baby G looks more or less like a smaller version of G-Class. Which is bang on the money, if you ask us. It retains the iconic G-Class silhouette with aerodynamics of a brick. Even the rear tailgate-mounted spare wheel is retained. Fascia shows an almost-circular LED DRL along with a prominent grille with a three-pointed star.

Bumpers get faux air intakes and there might be a real bash plate under the bumpers. Spy shots have confirmed internally fitted door hinges which can be seen in these renders too. What these renders miss out on, are fender-mounted turn indicators which G-Class comes with.

Other notable elements on Mercedes Baby G-Class renders include upright windscreen, a clamshell bonnet, massive wheel arches with flared fenders, large alloy wheels finished in Black and sleek roof rails. This render is under 4.5m in length and there might be a 2.7m to 2.8m long wheelbase with Baby G.

What to expect?

Mercedes Benz is yet to confirm powertrain details on Baby G. Initially, the company was considering an all-electric version and that’s what this render show, in a Blue shade, inspired by MANUFAKTUR South Seas Blue Magno colour seen on G-Class Electric G 580 with EQ Technology.

Considering the global shift towards electric mobility still at a nascent stage, Mercedes might consider offering Baby G with an ICE powertrains as well. Hybrid powertrains are another possibility. Despite the powertrain direction, Baby G-Class is expected to be a true off-roader living up to its G-Class name.

