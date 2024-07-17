Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, GLC 43 Coupe India Launch Date Announced

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe will rival the likes of BMW X4 M40i Coupe SUV, which was launched in May 2023

In a bid to expand its portfolio in the Asian subcontinent, Mercedes-Benz is bringing two of its new and highly anticipated vehicles to our shores. The company will launch AMG GLC 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet in India on August 8th, 2024. Both of these vehicles will be priced at a premium as they’re brought via CBU route.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The Three Pointed Star recently witnessed its best-ever H1 sales in India. Numbers are booming and their higher-tier vehicles are doing very well in India. The company calls them TEVs (Top-End Vehicles) and they account for more than 25% of Merc’s total sales in the Asian subcontinent.

This stellar reception for TEVs has encouraged Mercedes-Benz to launch two new vehicles in India. The new CLE Cabriolet and AMG GLC 43 Coupe. Currently, Mercedes-Benz sell two convertibles in India – AMG E 53 Cabriolet and AMG SL 55 Roadster. The new CLE Cabriolet will be Merc’s third convertible in India.

It is based on CLE Coupe and will be Mercedes’ only 4-seater coupe model on sale in India. CLE Cabriolet is based on Merc’s MRA platform shared with C-Class and E-Class and it gets a new nomenclature. Stylish exteriors are inspired by E-Class and the dashing interiors are shared with C-Class.

The portrait-style 11.9-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, latest MBUX system, premium finishes, 2+2 seating layout and other attributes are present in CLE Cabriolet. Powertrain details for India-spec CLE Cabriolet are still unknown. However, we are likely to get a pricier variant with oodles are performance.

AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe

After launching the successful GLC SUV in India, Mercedes is bringing the hotter AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe. This will sit as the most performance-oriented version of GLC SUV in India. Since it is an AMG, it gets a lot of sporty treatment on the outside. These include sporty AMG grille along with sportier front and rear bumpers.

Apart from that, AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe will also get 21-inch wheels, AMG-specific sporty side skirts, a large diffuser and quad exhausts. On the inside, the AMG treatment will distinguish it from regular GLC. It gets an AMG-specific steering wheel and sporty seats, AMG graphics in the instrumentation and other specialities.

Main change with the new AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe is that it ditches the 3.0L V6 petrol engine of its predecessor in favour of a 4-cyl 2.0L petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. Performance is in abundance with 421 bhp peak power and 500 Nm peak torque. With a 9-speed gearbox and 4Matic AWD system, this coupe SUV will sprint to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Mercedes is also offering, rear-wheel steering, active suspension, variable steering feel and high-performance brakes.

