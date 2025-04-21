HomeCar NewsMercedes-Benz Electric CLA Listed On Indian Website - Launch Soon?
Mercedes-Benz Electric CLA Listed On Indian Website – Launch Soon?

Akshay Kulkarni
New Mercedes CLA Sedan

India’s leading luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has been expanding its portfolio in India. As hinted by the company’s website, Merc’s next launch for India might be the CLA sedan that made its global debut just a month ago. Both Hybrid and Electric models debuted, but only the Electric model is listed on the Indian website. Let’s take a closer look.

Electric CLA Listed On Indian Website

India was a recipient of 1st Gen CLA Class. It was positioned below C Class and it boasted of curvaceous styling with Coupe sloping roofline along with hard-to-resist frameless windows. That position is currently occupied by A Class Limousine. As the new 3rd Gen CLA is only likely to launch here in Electric version, it won’t clash with A Class Limousine’s positioning.

New Mercedes CLA Sedan

Listing the 3rd Gen CLA Electric on their official website, the company writes ‘Experience the future of driving with all-new electric CLA”. The company also mentions that Electric CLA is a game changer as it boasts a sleeker silhouette and an elegant cockpit complemented by intuitive technology.

Officially, this vehicle will be called Mercedes-Benz CLA with EQ Technology. It features a futuristic new design language, while still looking unmistakably a CLA. Electric CLA will feature a closed-off front grill dazzled with little illuminated Mercedes-Benz logos. The main centre Mercedes-Benz logo is also illuminated.

Mercedes-Benz Electric CLA listed on Indian Website

LED headlights get a three-pointed star LED DRL signature. These headlights are connected by an LED bar in the middle. Air intake in lower bumper along with aerodynamic air curtains get a gloss black finish. We can see alloy wheels up to 19-inches in size and flush door handles. Rear gets connected LED tail lights with a three-pointed star LED signature. Overall, 3rd Gen Mercedes CLA looks quite handsome.

Swanky interiors!

On the inside, 3rd Gen CLA with EQ Technology gets a new interior theme that packs up to three displays inspired by more expensive EQE and EQS models. There’s a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen, 14-inch passenger screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. On the Indian website, we can see that it gets all three displays along with a fixed panoramic glass roof.

New Mercedes CLA Sedan Interiors

Speaking of Indian website, Mercedes has advertised an 800V architecture, their newer 2-speed gearbox for electric powertrains, fast-charging capability of up to 350 kW along with a claimed range of 750 km (WLTP) on a single charge. It is not sure whether Merc will bring 250+ config with 268 bhp and 335 Nm RWD or the 350 4MATIC config with 350 bhp and 515 Nm dual motor layout.

