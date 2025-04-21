Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seater SUV Discontinued In India

After a run of around over 2 years, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the plug on its most affordable 7-seater SUV for the Indian market. We’re talking about Mercedes-Benz GLB, which was launched in India in December 2022. The electric version of GLB SUV, called EQB, continues to be on sale in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes-Benz GLB Discontinued

To tap into the affordable luxury 7-seater SUV market in India, Mercedes-Benz launched GLB SUV. Instead of assembling it in India via CKD route for cost effectiveness, Mercedes-Benz launched it via CBU route. These were fully imported from Merc’s facility in Mexico and were priced starting from Rs 63.8 lakh (Ex-sh).

GLB was offered in three trims – GLB 200 Progressive, 220d 4MATIC and 220d AMG Line 4MATIC. These were launched in India in December 2022 and have been on sale for over 2 years. Sales were nothing to write home about and after a run of just over 2 years, Mercedes is pulling the plug on its entry-level 7-seater SUV.

Speculations suggest that the company will launch a replacement for GLB in the near future. However, it is unclear whether it will be the facelift of current generation model which had a global debut in March 2023 or the new Gen GLB which is under development and has been spied testing.

New Gen GLB SUV incoming?

We wish it is the new Gen GLB that will make its way to India. It is positioned on the same MMA platform as the 3rd Gen CLA that debuted in March 2025. It will bring improvements across the board in exterior styling and structure along with interiors where we can expect a major bump in features, equipment and creature comforts.

The discontinued GLB in India was powered by a 1.3L Renault-sourced Turbo Petrol engine (200 Progressive) that is capable of 163 bhp and 253 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Both 220d trims came equipped with a 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of 190 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic and 4MATIC AWD system.\

