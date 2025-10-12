Mercedes-Benz India Celebrates ‘Highest-Ever’ Q3 2025 – Sales Up By 2 Units YoY

Mercedes-Benz India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in September 2025, posting a robust 36% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to September 2024. The strong performance was primarily driven by the positive customer sentiment following the GST 2.0 reforms and a surge in festive season demand. The brand retailed over 2,500 units during the nine-day Navratri period, marking the highest-ever festive sales in its India history.

Mercedes India Q3 2025 Sales

For Q3 2025, Mercedes-Benz India achieved sales of 5,119 units, nearly identical to the 5,117 units sold in Q3 2024, showing a marginal 0.04% YoY increase. Despite the flat quarterly growth, this figure represents the company’s best-ever Q3 performance, supported by strong sales across its Core Luxury and Top-End Luxury segments.

The Core Luxury portfolio, which includes models like the E-Class LWB, GLC, and GLE, registered a 10% growth in Q3. The E-Class LWB remained India’s best-selling luxury sedan, posting a 47% YoY growth for the quarter. In the Top-End Luxury segment, models like the GLS, Maybach, S-Class, and AMG G63 continued to drive demand, contributing to a 12% YoY increase and making up 25% of overall sales.

Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicle (BEV) lineup also performed strongly, accounting for 8% of overall Q3 sales and growing 10% YoY, with the EQS SUV leading the charge. The brand’s cumulative sales for April–September 2025 stood at 9,357 units, representing a 4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Festive Demand and GST 2.0 Reforms Fuel Positive Outlook

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating the pent-up demand. Our attractive new portfolio combined with innovative financial programmes under the ‘Dream Days’ campaign, resulted in overwhelming demand for Mercedes-Benz cars in the luxury market. We expect this festive buying spirit to continue in October as well, with upcoming festivities including Dhanteras and Diwali, which traditionally witness spirited buying from customers. While there was strong demand across the portfolio, we recorded the highest ever monthly sales for key products like the Long Wheelbase E-Class, GLC, GLE, GLS and G63 AMG SUVs.

The reduction in the GST rates has certainly improved customer sentiment with its appropriate timing; as car prices are increasing owing to macro-economic challenges like adverse forex movement, rising operational cost etc. We hope this buoyant spirit sustains for the remaining festive season, as we continue to observe market trends closely, remaining cautiously optimistic.”

