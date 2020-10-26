Mercedes Benz India Records 550 Car Deliveries During Navratri, Dhanteras

During the auspicious period of Navratri and Dhanteras, Mercedes Benz India has delivered 550 cars

Mercedes-Benz India delivered 550 new cars during Navratri and Dussehra. Of this, Delhi NCR deliveries accounted for 175 cars. The manufacturer anticipates robust demand during the upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period.

The feat is reminiscent of the sales success the company reported in the same period in 2019. Current deliveries mark a strong comeback in festive sales. Mumbai and Gujarat numbers corroborated resurging customer demand as daily life returns to normalcy and stabilization of businesses operations.

Post Lockdown Sales Boom

With FY21 starting on a note of no activity owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, total sales this year has been impacted negatively. The ongoing festive season is traditionally a period of increased footfalls, and purchases. Mercedes-Benz’ product portfolio is continuously upgraded. This is accessible with the help of value driven financial and cost of ownership packages.

Mercedes-Benz’ ‘Unlock Celebrations’ campaign is currently key in encouraging customer response, and driving enquiries. Demand for C-Class, E-Class sedans, and GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs remain high demand vehicles in their respective segments.

Q3 2020 onwards, Mercedes-Benz sales has been on revival mode having grown 25 percent M-o-M sequentially. Overall Q3 2020 sales is but of course lower than Q3 2019 sales by 38.61 percent. Much before pandemic related business woes contracted the market, the luxury car scene in India was already struggling with reporting growth.

Add to this today’s market conditions, which are riddled with multiple challenges, the current sales momentum is a welcome change. September 2020 sales reached pre-lockdown levels and the remainder of 2020 is expected to follow suit.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes- Benz India said, “The festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment. This impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products.”

Hopeful Of Increased Sales

The ongoing quarter still has a few weeks of good business opportunity, and Mercedes Benz India is confident of further driving this momentum. New product introductions are planned with focus on sales recovery through Q4 2020. This bodes well as the loss thus far in 2020 has been immense. Sales through January to September 2020 declined by 4,908 units at 5,007 units, down 49.50 percent from 9,915 units sold in the same 9 months in 2019.

In fact, as things stands, total sales for 2020 is likely to fall below 10k units. The last time this happened was back in 2013. sales slowdown however doesn’t affect market share as Mercedes Benz India continues the enjoy dominance on that front with other players in the market reporting even lower volumes.