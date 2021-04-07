Mercedes Benz India Q1 2021 Car Sales Records 34% Growth

Mercedes-Benz India reports growth in wholesales through Q1 2021 and is prepped for strong sales recovery in 2021

As Q1 2021 concludes, Mercedes-Benz India reported sales at 3,193 units for the 3-month period. Growth is pegged at a high of 34 percent over Q1 2020 (Jan-Mar 2020). Sales for the comparable period had been reported at 2,386 units a year earlier.

No doubt sales in Q1 2020 had been pushed further down owing to a low base for Mar-2020 as the country went into a sudden and absolute lockdown. While sales are stronger than the comparable quarter, Q1 wholesales are in fact trailing by about 700 units when compared to Q1 2019.

Keeping in mind trends last year wherein business activity was halted through April 2020 too, it can be expected that auto manufacturers will report growth even in Q2 2021. In comparison to a year earlier, current lockdown and curfew limitations have curtailed activity in states reporting higher Covid-19 cases. Mercedes-Benz India aims for strong sales recovery in 2021. The luxury car manufacturer has planned the debut of multiple new products.

FY21 sales decline

Through FY20, Mercedes-benz India reported wholesales at 12,287. In comparison, wholesales in FY21 fell to 8,700 at 20.19 percent decline. Sales in January and February 2021 are reported at pre-COVID level followed by recovery in March sales.

Q1 2021 sales was dominated by the manufacturer’s sedan portfolio at 53 percent penetration in total sales. E-Class LWB sedan triumphed yet again as the highest selling model in Q1 2021, followed by C-Class. The recently launched E-Class FL boasts of strong customer response. GLE took top honours as the highest selling SUV for the brand in Q1 2021, followed by GLC and GLS.

Mercedes India Sales Diff YoY % Q1 2021 3,193 807 33.82 Q1 2020 2,386 -1,499 -38.58 Q1 2019 3,885 -671 -14.73 Q1 2018 4,556 906 24.82 Q1 2017 3,650 28 0.77 Q1 2016 3,622 56 1.57 Q1 2015 3,566 1,012 39.62 Q1 2014 2,554 545 27.13 Q1 2013 2,009 – –

Currently, A-Class Limousine, C-Class and E-Class are waitlisted from 4-8 weeks. At present, April and May deliveries for A-Class limo are already full. GLC, GLE, GLS and G 350 d are waitlisted from 2-10 weeks. G 350 d waiting time spans 10-16 weeks. Through Q1 2021, online booking contributed to 19 percent of total sales. Ops continue to be ramped up keeping in mind mandated safety and health measures. The company has undertaken an employee vaccination drive.

2021 has begun on a strong note

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for substantial sales recovery this year. The Q1 2021 sales momentum combined with the growing availability of volume models, will create a strong base for further recovery in coming quarters.”

“Customers have appreciated our strategy of offering topline products with significant feature and technology enhancements, and we will continue to pursue this in our upcoming products, to create a distinct differentiation in the market. Our Q1 2021 performance makes us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well.”