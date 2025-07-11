HomeCar NewsMercedes Benz India Registers Best-Ever Q1 FY25-26 Sales – 10% Growth YoY
HomeCar NewsMercedes Benz India Registers Best-Ever Q1 FY25-26 Sales – 10% Growth YoY

Mercedes Benz India Registers Best-Ever Q1 FY25-26 Sales – 10% Growth YoY

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz India has kicked off FY 2025-26 with a record-breaking performance, retailing 4,238 units during the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1), marking its best-ever Q1 result. This represents a 10.08% year-on-year growth over Q2 of CY2024, when 3,850 units were sold.

Mercedes India Sales Q2 2025 and H1 2025

However, on a calendar year basis, Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales for the first half of CY2025 stood at 9,013 units, slightly down by 2.69% compared to 9,262 units in H1 CY2024. This was largely due to a 11.77% decline in Q1 CY2025, where the brand sold 4,775 units compared to 5,412 units in Q1 CY2024.

Mercedes India Sales Q2 2025 and H1 2025
Mercedes India Sales Q2 2025 and H1 2025

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges such as forex volatility, price hikes, and entry-luxury pricing pressures, Mercedes-Benz’s performance was driven by strong demand across its Core and Top-End Luxury portfolios, including BEVs.

Top-End Luxury Sales Surge

The highlight of the quarter was the robust 20% growth in Top-End Luxury segment sales, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG range, and the EQS line-up. Vehicles such as the G 580 with EQ Technology, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, and AMG G 63 saw overwhelming demand. The AMG GT 63 PRO has already sold out for the rest of the year.

Mercedes Q2 sales over the years
Mercedes Q2 sales over the years

The Core segment, comprising the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLC, and GLE, contributed a strong 60% to overall sales, also growing 10% YoY in Q1 FY25-26. The E-Class LWB remained the top-selling luxury car in India, especially after the introduction of the E450 performance variant.

Mercedes H1 sales over the years
Mercedes H1 sales over the years

The Entry Luxury segment witnessed a marginal decline due to rising competition from lower price point rivals. However, Mercedes-Benz India maintained its value-driven approach by offering feature-rich variants to appeal to discerning luxury buyers.

EV Growth Driven by Top-End BEVs

Mercedes-Benz’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio posted a significant 157% YoY growth in Q1 FY25-26, contributing 8% of overall sales. Flagship EVs like the EQS 450 SUV, EQS Maybach, and G 580 with EQ Tech led this charge. The waiting period for select models now extends up to 6 months, indicating strong demand for high-end electric mobility.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz kick-starts the current fiscal with best-ever sales performance, registering 10% growth. This strong sales performance is buoyed by the robust demand for our portfolio, particularly for the top-end luxury and BEV segments, highlighting a growing customer preference for exclusive luxury vehicles with hyper-personalization and customization. We are equally thrilled with the outstanding momentum of our BEV portfolio, driven by top-end BEVs like the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach and the G 580 with EQ technology. Our sharp focus on bolstering the Top-End Luxury has been highly successful in influencing customer preferences and differentiating Mercedes-Benz as the most desirable luxury brand in India.”

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE