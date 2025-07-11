Mercedes Benz India Registers Best-Ever Q1 FY25-26 Sales – 10% Growth YoY

Mercedes-Benz India has kicked off FY 2025-26 with a record-breaking performance, retailing 4,238 units during the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1), marking its best-ever Q1 result. This represents a 10.08% year-on-year growth over Q2 of CY2024, when 3,850 units were sold.

Mercedes India Sales Q2 2025 and H1 2025

However, on a calendar year basis, Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales for the first half of CY2025 stood at 9,013 units, slightly down by 2.69% compared to 9,262 units in H1 CY2024. This was largely due to a 11.77% decline in Q1 CY2025, where the brand sold 4,775 units compared to 5,412 units in Q1 CY2024.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges such as forex volatility, price hikes, and entry-luxury pricing pressures, Mercedes-Benz’s performance was driven by strong demand across its Core and Top-End Luxury portfolios, including BEVs.

Top-End Luxury Sales Surge

The highlight of the quarter was the robust 20% growth in Top-End Luxury segment sales, which includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMG range, and the EQS line-up. Vehicles such as the G 580 with EQ Technology, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, and AMG G 63 saw overwhelming demand. The AMG GT 63 PRO has already sold out for the rest of the year.

The Core segment, comprising the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLC, and GLE, contributed a strong 60% to overall sales, also growing 10% YoY in Q1 FY25-26. The E-Class LWB remained the top-selling luxury car in India, especially after the introduction of the E450 performance variant.

The Entry Luxury segment witnessed a marginal decline due to rising competition from lower price point rivals. However, Mercedes-Benz India maintained its value-driven approach by offering feature-rich variants to appeal to discerning luxury buyers.

EV Growth Driven by Top-End BEVs

Mercedes-Benz’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio posted a significant 157% YoY growth in Q1 FY25-26, contributing 8% of overall sales. Flagship EVs like the EQS 450 SUV, EQS Maybach, and G 580 with EQ Tech led this charge. The waiting period for select models now extends up to 6 months, indicating strong demand for high-end electric mobility.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz kick-starts the current fiscal with best-ever sales performance, registering 10% growth. This strong sales performance is buoyed by the robust demand for our portfolio, particularly for the top-end luxury and BEV segments, highlighting a growing customer preference for exclusive luxury vehicles with hyper-personalization and customization. We are equally thrilled with the outstanding momentum of our BEV portfolio, driven by top-end BEVs like the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach and the G 580 with EQ technology. Our sharp focus on bolstering the Top-End Luxury has been highly successful in influencing customer preferences and differentiating Mercedes-Benz as the most desirable luxury brand in India.”