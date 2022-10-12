Mercedes Benz India Reports Sales Decline In Q3 2022

Mercedes-Benz reports YTD sales growth for Jan – September 2022; Q3 sales decline at 5 percent

The first 3 quarters of CY 2022 have been an upbeat period for Mercedes-Benz India. Sales after the first 9 months of the year are reported at 11,469 cars. Given the tumultuous nature of business through the last 2 calendar years, sales reported in 2022 thus far have already surpassed total sales reported in 2021.

At 11,469 new cars sold, sales growth stood at 28.03 percent. Sales is up from 8,958 units sold Jan – Sept 2021. Volume gain stood at 28.03 percent. To date, this is the 3rd highest first 3 quarterly sales reported by Mercedes-Benz India. Sales are at pre-pandemic level.

Striving to achieve highest sales ever

At the end of H1 2022, the auto manufacturer had reported sales at 7,573 units. Sales was up at 56 percent, up from 4,857 units. In Q3 2022, the manufacturer sold 3,896 units at a 5 percent sales decline. Sales fell from 4,101 units to 205 units in volume loss. Considering the sales propensity of the ongoing festive season, Q4 sales is likely to help H2 sales be better than that of H1 2022.

Current market momentum sees Mercedes-Benz India striving to achieve its highest sales ever in 2022. While supply constraints remain a dampener, the auto manufacturer strives to manufacture as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand. EQB luxury EV is slated to be introduced in Q4 2022.

The recently launched EQS is now made in India. The company confirms over 300 bookings to date. Deliveries for new bookings to begin from early 2023. Q4 2022 will continue to see much activity in tandem with festive fervour. Current order bank stands at 7000+ units.

GLE and GLS sales were record-breaking in Q3, having contributed to 30 percent volumes. LWB E-Class continues to triumph as the brand’s single highest selling model. TEV segment (S-Class, Maybach) saw significant growth.

Made in India EQS

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV.”

“We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline.”