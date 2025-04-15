Mercedes-Benz India Rolls Out 200,000th Locally Made Car – An EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved a historic milestone, rolling out its 200,000th locally produced car from its Chakan plant in Pune. The landmark vehicle was an all-electric EQS SUV, reflecting the brand’s dual commitment to India’s luxury automotive market and its transition towards sustainable mobility.

The 200,000th car was rolled out by Dr. Jorg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, in the presence of Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, and Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director & Head of Operations. This moment also marks the culmination of a significant journey that began in 1995, showcasing the company’s long-standing commitment to the Indian market.

Accelerated Manufacturing Milestones

Mercedes-Benz India’s growth trajectory has seen a steep rise in recent years. The first 50,000 units took 19 years to produce, but the next 100,000 were manufactured in just 9 years. Impressively, the last 50,000 units were rolled out in just 2 years and 3 months. This rapid acceleration underlines both the growing demand for luxury cars in India and the brand’s agile manufacturing capabilities.

The Chakan plant was also the first outside Germany to manufacture the Mercedes-Maybach S500 in 2015. In 2022, it began local production of the EQS 580 Sedan, and in 2024, the EQS SUV—making Mercedes-Benz the first luxury carmaker in India to locally produce two electric vehicles. Today, the brand produces 11 luxury models locally, offering the widest locally made luxury portfolio in India. This includes the C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS, EQS, and others.

Sustainability and Investment

Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility has been operating on 100% green energy since 2022, aligning with the company’s global strategy for sustainable manufacturing. The brand has also made the highest investment in Indian luxury auto manufacturing, totaling Rs 3,000 crores, including Rs 200 crores committed in 2024.

Complementing its manufacturing prowess is Mercedes-Benz’s expansive retail presence, with over 100 luxury touchpoints across 50+ cities. This ensures consistent customer experience and after-sales service throughout the country.

This milestone reinforces Mercedes-Benz India’s “Made in India, for India” philosophy. With global-quality vehicles tailored to Indian preferences, and increasing focus on electric mobility and sustainability, the brand continues to redefine luxury in the country. As Mercedes-Benz India looks ahead, the 200,000th vehicle milestone stands as a strong testament to its manufacturing excellence, customer-centric approach, and long-term vision for India.