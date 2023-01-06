Mercedes Benz India Sales 2022 Highest Ever – E 53 AMG Cabriolet Launch

Mercedes Benz India continues its leadership at the top of luxury car brands for record 8th consecutive year

Mercedes Benz India has registered sales of 15,822 units in 2022. This when compared to 2021 sales, is a growth of 41%. This is also their highest ever yearly sales till date. The previous best sales year for MB India was back in 2018, when they had sold 15,538 units.

Mercedes Benz India 2022 Sales

Oct-Dec period, Q4 2022 sales were also a record number, where Mercedes sold 4,353 units. In the same period last year, they had sold 2,284 units. Thereby registering a stellar Q4 YoY growth of almost 91%. H1 sales have grown by 56% while H2 sales have grown by 29%.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “We are excited to announce that 2022 has been our ‘Best Year Ever’, as more customers opted for a Mercedes-Benz than ever before.

This stupendous growth has been on the back of new products, best ever production year despite continuous supply constraints, success of ROTF, support of our Franchise Partners and the trust of our discerning customers.”

Mercedes Benz India 2023 Roadmap

Mercedes-Benz India’s strategy for 2023 is based on making the Three-Pointed Star more desirable and offering customers an enhanced luxury experience. The six key pillars aim at driving brand desirability and are aligned with the Three-pointed Star’s global goal of ‘building the world’s most desirable cars’. The six strategic pillars delineated for the Indian market are:

1. Think and Act like a Luxury Brand

2. Focus on Profitable Growth

3. Expand customer base by growing the super luxury segment

4. Embrace Customers with Seamless Journey

5. Lead in Electric Drive and Sustainability

6. Create future ready people

Mercedes-Benz E 53 AMG Cabriolet Launch

Apart from revealing record sales numbers for 2022, Mercedes Benz India has started the new year with the launch of a new car. It is the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet, which is priced from Rs 1.3 crores, ex-sh. With the E 53 AMG Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz has taken a different approach as opposed to the standard E 53 AMG Sedan. It is smaller in terms of length and gets a convertible soft fabric roof to let in some light and wind in the hair.

Being an E53 AMG Cabriolet, many tasteful AMG trinkets are sprinkled on it to enhance visual appeal. For starters, it gets the vertical slat Pan Americana grille at front found on other AMG spec models. Apart from that, we also get sharper front and rear bumpers that radiate a sporty aura. There is AMG branding on multiple places which isn’t overdone. At the rear, there are some fake vents, and piece de resistance, quad-tip exhaust system.

On the inside, Mercedes-Benz E 53 AMG vastly resembles its sedan counterpart. There is an AMG-specific steering wheel, four AC vents at center and one at either end, and an analog circular clock that radiates Mercedes’ rich heritage of its past. There are two horizontal displays that run on MB UX system which is revered as one of the best in its segment.

This system supports augmented reality which superimposes directions on real-time camera feed as well. With Cabriolet style, it only gets two doors, limited space for rear seat occupants and limited boot space as opposed to sedan style as the convertible roof mechanism is stashed here. It looks achingly pretty, though.

For the money, one gets a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It puts out around 430 bhp of power and 520 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through its proprietary 4Matic system. The engine is coupled to a 48V mild hybrid system and a sole 9-speed AMG Speedshift transmission. Adaptive suspension is offered as standard as well.