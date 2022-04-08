Mercedes Benz India Sales Q1 2022 At 4,022 – Grows 26%

Q1 2022 sees Mercedes Benz India report sales at over 4k units at 25.96 percent growth

Mercedes-Benz India reports Q1 2022 sales at just over 4k units. This is the second time in a decade that the company has done the same in the first quarter. The last time being in 2018 when sales were reported at 4,556 units in the first quarter of the year.

A global shortage of semiconductors has resulted in an ongoing supply chain disruption that’s being continually monitored. All along, rising input and logistics costs are being assessed.

Mercedes Benz India Sales Q1 2022

Through Q1 2022, volume drivers are listed as A-Class Limousine, LWB E-Class, S-Class limousine and GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs. LWB E-Class continues its successful journey as the company’s highest-selling model. GLC is the highest-selling SUV in Q1 2022, followed by the GLA, GLE and GLS. Growth for AMG and Super Luxury Cars portfolio is reported at 35 percent.

In the quarter just concluded, sales are reported at 4,022 units. Growth is reported at just over a quarter. Sales is up from 3,193 units in Q1 2021. Volume gain stood at 829 units at 25.96 percent growth. Mercedes Benz India ended 2021 sales at 11,242 units.

As has been Mercedes-Benz’ long term strategy here, the company is keen on multiple launches across the year. And Q2 is no diff. A holistic approach means customers look forward to topnotch overall experience apart when selecting from a bouquet of new luxury cars.

Alongside the best in enhanced features and connected cars tech, buyers benefit from tailor-made and flexible financing from DFS India. This collective package alongside growing overall positive customer sentiment ensures demand graph positivity. Its Retail of the Future (ROTF) sales model continues to build on the Mercedes experience complete with price transparency.

Reduce waiting period

The manufacturer also reports its highest ever order bank of 4000+ units. This points to demand positivity for the company’s SUVs and sedans at a time when manufacturers are grappling for semiconductor. Depending on market, current waitlist on CKD models are as follows – A-Class Limousine: 2-3 months | E-Class: 2-3 months | S-Class: 3-4 months | S-Class Maybach S 580: 4-5 months SUVs: GLA: 4-5 months | GLC: 1-2 months | GLE: 4 months | GLS: 8-11 months.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are excited with our sales performance achieved in Q1 2022, laying a strong foundation for a long-term sales recovery. We will continue exciting the market with introduction of most desirable products and superior luxury experience in retail, in Q2.

With the highest order bank in our history, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum in the coming months. However, we sincerely regret the delays in the deliveries to our customers, due to the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Our top priority remains to deliver our customers their cherished Mercedes-Benz at the earliest, and strive to reduce the waiting period significantly.”