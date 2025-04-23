Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Previews Next Gen Luxury Electric Vans

At the ongoing 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz showcased the Vision V Concept, which will form the baseline on which future electric vans will be made. This is a flamboyant new concept from Mercedes that shows a luxurious electric van with stately exteriors and lounge-like interiors.

Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept

Luxury people carriers have been gaining prominence in India as they offer the sheer interior room that saloons just can’t match. Mercedes has been in the game for a long time with V-Class. At the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz showcased Vision V Concept which takes the luxury quotient a couple of notches above the current model.

Speaking of current model, it debuted in July 2024 and is not on sale in India. The new Vision V concept is a completely new vehicle, which is based on Merc’s new VAN.EA platform. It looks like a love child of Mercedes V-Class Executive and the W223 S-Class Maybach S680 flagship luxury sedan.

At the front, we now get a large closed-off grill that is illuminated. Lower bumper has aggressive lines and it gets Merc’s classic hood ornament, which also seems to be illuminated. Headlights are connected with a light bar and they are in the conventional position with integrated LED DRLs that are shaped in a three-pointed star fashion.

Silhouette is that of a V-Class, but the window area looks like it belongs on an extended wheelbase full-size saloon car. Window area is surrounded by thick chrome elements for that quintessential Maybach look. Also Maybach-like is the alloy wheel design which just looks stately and elegant.

Rear is where there is a slight polarization as the entirety of it is surrounded by a quadrilateral LED tail light signature. Below the Mercedes logo, we can see Vision V lettering. Roof is lined with solar panels and we can see a heavy dose of chrome on rear bumper and on the front bumper as well.

Lounge-like interiors

On the inside, cabin gets a White theme for an airy appeal and gets a similar 3-spoke steering wheel like other Merc vehicles. Dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen layout. Interestingly, door panels and armrest areas are transparent, showing intricate speaker arrangements and are contrasted by ambient lighting.

Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept goes all-out and has carved a lounge for 2nd row passengers. For starters, 2nd row gets acres of space and is physically separated from 1st row with a 65-inch 4K cinema screen. Seats pack all sorts of expected features and the overall ambience of this 2nd row aims to offer unmatched experience for buyers.