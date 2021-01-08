Mercedes India Cars Price Hike Jan 2021 – Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 15 Lakh Increase

Mercedes-Benz India increases ex-sh price of its product range wef January 15, 2021

Mercedes-Benz India is set for a price increase across its product portfolio. The price revision comes into effect on January 15, 2021. Price hike is attributed to a multitude of reasons. This includes steady depreciation of the currency. And rising inputs costs have added to operational costs. Together, they necessitate a price adjustment to offset price burden to the company.

Ex-showroom price of Mercedes-Benz’s model range is set to increase by 5 percent wef January 15, 2021 (Price increase range: Rs 2 lakhs appx. for a C-Class to Rs 15 lakhs appx. for an AMG GT 63 s 4 Door Coupe).

2021 Mercedes India Car Prices

Here’s a look at indicative price list. C Class C200 and C220d MY21 price starts from Rs 49.5 lakhs, and Rs 51.5 lakhs. E Class E200 and E220d starts at a price point of Rs 67.5 L, and Rs 68.5 L. GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4M range starts from Rs 56 lakhs, and Rs 61.5 lakhs.

GLE 450 4M LWB and GLW 300 d 4M LWB will be available at a price point of Rs 93 lakhs and Rs 77.5 lakh onward. GLS 450 4M and GLS 400 d 4M will be available at a price of Rs 1.05 cr. AMG GLE 53 Coupe is listed at Rs 1.30 crore, and AMG C 63 Coupe at Rs 1.40 cr. AMG GT 4 Door Coupe is listed at Rs 2.60 cr. All prices are ex-sh.

Constant rise in input costs is inevitable. This in turn makes it essential for the company to offset such input costs. Which, in turns helps maintain a sustainable and viable business operation. Both for the auto manufacturer, and for dealer partners.

Price revision necessitated

On the business front, currently demand being high for GLE and GLS, and certain variants of C-Class, E-Class and the GLC means the vehicles are waitlisted. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services offers solutions that enable optimum cost of ownership experience.

In ensuring a lineup that’s current, and at par globally, Mercedes- Benz is invested in introducing new tech and features. This includes tech like ‘Mercedes me connect’ across its product portfolio. Other regular updates include product enrichments that ensure a Mercedes-Benz line-up that’s up to date.

The current global business environment weakening of Indian currency compared to the euro since the past six to seven months. Consequently, a sum total of circumstances and situations have caused overall costs to balloon. Company’s operational costs rose significantly. Ex-showroom price revision will be across the complete model range.

MY21 Mercedes Benz cars new prices

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like Mmc technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs.

The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz.”