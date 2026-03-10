Mercedes CLA 250+ AMG Line First Drive Review – Hits The Trifecta

Renowned luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, is known for their opulent and stately sedans. Most prominent ones are S-Class, E-Class and C-Class and then they have off-springs like CLA and CLS, which take a desirable 4-Door Coupe sedan guise. For 2026, there is a new CLA in India and it is being launched here only with electric powertrains.

The range starts with CLA 200 Standard Range and Progressive Line styling and then we have the CLA 250+ Long Range with AMG Line styling. We drove the CLA 250+ AMG Line in Bengaluru, Karnataka across multiple road and driving conditions for around a day and here is what we think about it.

Mercedes CLA 250+ First Drive Review

Bookings for Mercedes CLA start today, March 10th, for a token price of Rs 1.5 lakh and launch will happen in April 2026. Exact prices of CLA EV are not announced, but Mercedes-Benz India has put out a tentative price tag, which could change at launch. Rs 55 lakh (Ex-sh) for CLA 250 and Rs 59 lakh (Ex-sh) for CLA 250+. Concrete prices will be announced in April 2026.

When the new generation of CLA was unveiled in March 2025, it sizzled the world with its desirability and charm. One of my favourite sedans of all time is a Mercedes-Benz W140 S-Class. This kind of gives away my body style preference, which is straight lines, dominating presence and stately looks, something one of Merc’s German rivals does best today.

However, there is something about Merc’s CLA and CLS sedans that has allured me in the past and continues to do so even today. Where design is concerned, Mercedes-Benz has hit the bullseye. CLA EV is a handsome machine with its sloping Coupe roofline, frameless windows, sizzling colours and scintillating lighting elements including the 142 illuminated Merc logos in the grille and 3-pointed Star insignia in headlights and tail lights.

AMG Line styling on CLA 250+ lends it a sporty look, making it even more desirable than Progressive Line styling. Notable elements include sporty 18-inch AMG Wheels, chrome highlights, AMG Line front and rear bumpers, flush door handles that pop out automatically with key proximity, tailgate release integrated into Merc logo, hidden antennae, Gloss Black contrast elements and more.

Sensational Interiors

The interiors of Mercedes CLA EV match the exterior panache of this striking 4-Door Coupe Sedan. These interiors lend a sporty vibe and are befitting the overall aura CLA 250+ AMG Line is radiating. Interior theme is dark for a sporty flair and is perfectly contrasted by the dual-tone sporty seats and dual-tone door trims.

Materials inside CLA EV are exquisite with soft-touch plastics on the dashboard and most of the door trim area. Further elevating cabin ambience are brushed metal trims and the Alcantara-like material used in the upholstery. Both front seats are electrically adjustable and the controls are on door pad. Front seats are heated, but not ventilated and they even get extendable thigh support too.

Driver’s door pad area gets only two window switches, which can be cycled between to control front or rear doors. The dashboard is one large unit populated by two displays – a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen running on the latest MBUX system and a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster. Gear selector is situated on the steering column, which frees up the floating centre console with a wireless charging pad and adjustable cup holders.

Below the infotainment screen, there are a bunch of buttons to control Driver Modes with haptic feedback. The steering wheel is a similar unit, which we have seen with the latest S-Class. It gets touch pads and physical buttons. The turbine-like AC vents, auto-dimming IRVMs, sporty aluminium pedals, AMG floor mats, fixed glass roof, rear AC vents with USB Type-C ports, 40:20:40 split seats and other elements are notable too.

There’s a fancy Burmerster surround sound system that plays a synthetic sound through these speakers. Boot space is around 400L and it gets a saloon-type tail gate with a decent aperture to access the loading bay. If that is not enough, users can access the front truck (frunk) which has a capacity of around 100L. Bonnet gets hydraulic struts, which helps in easy access of this area.

Powertrain & Performance

The vehicle we drove was the CLA 250+ AMG Line, which comes as standard with an 85.5 kWh Long Range battery pack which promises a range of up to 792 km on a single charge. CLA 250+ is underpinned by their new MMA platform which gets an 800V architecture, which allows for higher performance ceiling and faster charging. The sole rear motor is rated at 268 bhp and is capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

Unique with Mercedes CLA 250+ is a 2-speed gearbox that helps put down power better and unlock higher range. Even though we were heavy on the throttle during our time with it, CLA 250+ did not show a significantly dropped range figure on the cluster. We got 700+ km of range indicated on the cluster consistently which was quite reassuring. Mercedes promises support of 240 kW DC chargers, even in India, which can add 400 km range in just 20 minutes.

Drive & Dynamics

Driving the new Mercedes CLA 250+ AMG Line in and around Bengaluru was quite a bit of fun. The throttle is dual-stage and when you floor it, a digital whoosh sound comes out of the speakers, which gets very addictive very soon. There are quick cars and then there are QUICK cars and Mercedes CLA 250+ falls in the latter category. It has a vigour about the way it pulls and it feels quicker than the official figures suggest. Which is a good feeling.

CLA 250+ offers excellent driving feel and most of it comes down to the fact that it is a RWD vehicle. The fun quotient with CLA 250+ is pretty high and it will plaster a smile on your face like it did to me. Steering response is not exactly direct, like in a sportscar, but is quite sharp for its price. You can kick the tail out with some throttle and muscle the vehicle back into the desired line if you fettle the steering enough.

Ride quality is surprisingly decent and the 18-inch wheels with relatively high profile on its 225-section tyres might be a reason behind that. During our time with it, we did not have any issues with it scraping its underbelly on speed breakers or bad patches. Overall cabin is well insulated, despite it having frameless windows. Wind noise, suspension noise and tyre noises are well controlled.

Braking performance was adequate and the electronic driver aids do their job well. Mercedes CLA 250+ also has good straight-line stability and highway manners. Sophisticated ADAS suite does its job too and do not feel intrusive as Mercedes assures that the system has been trained for Indian conditions. Even the 30% Green tint on windows and a darker tint on the fixed glass roof do a good job at keeping heat and humidity at bay.

Hits The Trifecta!

Mercedes CLA 250+ AMG Line is a heart over head decision and buyers might find more practicality in some other vehicle. The sloping roof line ensures users have to be mindful of their heads. There’s less head room for tall occupants at rear seats and seating position at the rear is knees-up, which gets uncomfortable very soon with non-existent under-thigh support. Also, heated front seats may be apt for European market, but not for Indian market.

1st Gen Mercedes CLA did not have rear-wheel drive and it felt like a glorified A Class, which it sort of was. However, 2nd Gen Mercedes CLA is so much more than its predecessor. It is a stylish and dynamic 4-door coupe sedan with frameless windows and a RWD powertrain. CLA 250+ AMG Line hits the trifecta for us, as it excels in Performance, Technology and Design.

At a tentative price tag of around Rs 59 lakh (Ex-sh), Mercedes CLA 250+ AMG Line is an easy luxury vehicle for us to recommend. It feels like a proper driver’s car with well-sorted drive and dynamics. There is ample tech and safety to cocoon you and enough sauce to wow your friends and family. If you want a desirable 4-door coupe sedan with RWD powertrain at around Rs 60 lakh (Ex-sh), this is probably it.



























