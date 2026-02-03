Mercedes CLA EV India Launch Timeline Revealed – April 2026

Mercedes-Benz India will bring back CLA Class in India, albeit only in electric guise. In Merc’s India lineup, CLA EV will replace three current offerings – A-Class Limousine along with EQA and EQB electric SUVs. Launch timeline of this highly anticipated sedan is now revealed. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes CLA EV India Launch Timeline

After the discontinuation of CLA Class from Indian market in 2020, there was a void left in the lineup for a sexy mid-size sedan with frameless doors. Mercedes-Benz India did launch A-Class Limousine to fill those shoes, but they lacked the flair CLA Class had with its frameless doors and its unmatched appeal.

Now, Mercedes-Benz will re-launch CLA in India in an all-electric guise. Launch timeline has been confirmed to be April 2026 and it is one of the most anticipated cars from the three pointed star. When launched, CLA EV will replace A-Class Limousine along with EQA and EQB electric SUVs from Merc’s India lineup.

New CLA EV looks smashing with its curvaceous body and design language. Frameless doors makes a big visual impact and its aerodynamic silhouette continues to look handsome. Front fascia is dominated by a closed-off grille with a large Mercedes badge, flanked by a bunch of smaller Mercedes badges. All illuminated.

LED headlights get three-pointed-star shaped LED DRLs and a unique three-pointed-star signature can be seen in its LED tail lights as well. Both headlights and tail lights are connected, this time around. Wheel sizes range between 17-inches and 19-inches, depending on which variant Merc will launch CLA EV in India.

On the inside, we can see dashboard being dominated by the 14-inch infotainment screen running latest MBUX system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Third 14-inch co-driver screen is optional. Steering wheel is similar to that of 2027 S-Class. CLA EV can be equipped with 16-speaker Burmester sound system as an option, while features like Level-2 ADAS, 8 airbags, 360 cameras and other features might be standard fitment.

Electric Powertrain

Mercedes-Benz India is yet to reveal battery specs of upcoming CLA EV. However, global model gets two variants and both come with a large 85 kWh battery pack. India might only get the lower-spec CLA 250+ variant with a single motor RWD config with 268 bhp, 335 Nm and up to 729 km of range.

Now that we are talking numbers, Mercedes-Benz CLA EV measures 4,723 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,468 mm in height and has a 2,790 mm long wheelbase. There will be a frunk of about 101L and rear boot will offer around 405L of cargo volume.