Mercedes CLA EV To Get A Base CLA 200 Variant In India – 542 km Range

Mercedes-Benz has just showcased the new India-spec CLA 250+ AMG Line Long Range variant and conducted the national media drives too. The company has now revealed that there will be an entry-level CLA 200 variant on sale in India too, making CLA’s charm and aura more affordable for buyers. Let’s take a closer look at what CLA 200 will get.

Base CLA 200 Variant

While the launch prices of Mercedes CLA 250+ and CLA 200 are not announced yet, tentative prices have been revealed. Tentative price of CLA 200 is Rs 55 lakh (Ex-sh) and tentative price of CLA 250+ is Rs 59 lakh (Ex-sh). Bookings for both are currently underway for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

Pre-booking customers will get a complementary 22 KW wall charger. Deliveries of CLA 250+ will commence by April 2026 end and deliveries of CLA 200 will start by June 2026 end. Where design is concerned, CLA 200 Progressive Line will look a little different than CLA 250+ AMG Line owing to their respective styling packs.

It has to be noted that CLA 250+ we drove in Bengaluru recently, will come with AMG Line styling package and the Long Range battery pack, which promises a range of 792 km on a single charge. Customers apparently gave feedback who wanted an additional variant of CLA EV to appeal wide range of buyer preferences.

Enters CLA 200 base variant. It will come as standard with Progressive Line styling pack and comes with a Standard Range battery pack which promises 542 km of range on a single charge. The most notable elements on CLA 200 Progressive Line are comfort seats, multi-function sports leather steering wheel and it will get two trim options.

Same Equipment Between CLA 250+ and CLA 250

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that equipment on offer with CLA 200 will be similar to what we saw with CLA 250+. Except for the aforementioned elements like comfort seats. Fixed glass roof, dual zone climate control, Nvidia powered MB.OS, 14-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch instrument cluster and other elements will be present in CLA 200.

Also, powered seats, extendable thigh support, flush pop-out door handles, Burmester audio system, floating centre console, frameless windows, high quality materials, adaptive LED headlights, connected LED light bar, 3-pointed Star insignia in headlights and tail lights, animated welcome and goodbye functions and other features will be common between both.