Mercedes CLA EV Unveiled Ahead Of Launch – Bookings Open In March

Mercedes Benz India has just re-introduced one of its popular and desirable nameplates in the country. We’re talking about CLA 4-Door Coupe Sedan which was discontinued in February of 2020. Six years down the line, Mercedes Benz India has re-introduced the 2nd Gen CLA in the country at a grand unveil event in Bengaluru.

There is a twist in the story, though. Mercedes is only offering 2nd Gen CLA in pure electric format, while its predecessor was pure ICE (Petrol, Diesel). The company is bringing CLA in the country via CBU route, while promising CKD-like prices. There is only one configuration too – CLA 250+ AMG Line. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes CLA EV Unveiled

One of the stalwarts of India’s 4-Door Coupe Sedan genre is Mercedes Benz CLA, which was discontinued in February of 2020. The company has just unveiled the 2nd Gen CLA, to be offered with pure electric powertrain. Bookings will start in March 2026 and the company is promising CKD-like prices, even though it is a CBU model.

With a new design language, new and advanced MMA platform, 800V architecture and scrumptious interiors, 2026 CLA 250+ AMG Line brings desirability to the table. CLA 250+ AMG Line is offered in three standard colours (Polar White, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue) and two Manufaktur shades (Patagonia Red, Alpine Grey).

On the outside, CLA 250+ AMG Line continues to pack an aerodynamically efficient silhouette with a drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd. It has a sloping coupe roofline, frameless windows, flush door handles and other desirable elements. Front fascia packs connected LED DRLs along with new adaptive LED headlights with 3-pointed Star insignia.

The front grille has a large illuminated 3-pointed Star along with 142 small Stars. AMG Line bumpers, 18-inch AMG wheels, connected LED tail light signature, 3-pointed Star insignia in tail lights, chrome highlights, flush door handles, fixed glass roof, sleek window line and other exterior elements are notable too.

New Interiors

On the inside, Mercedes Benz CLA 250+ AMG Line gets sporty AMG seats, recycled materials, plush soft-touch elements all across, AMG steering wheel, illuminated star pattern on dash, brushed aluminium elements, floating centre console, 14-inch infotainment screen with Nvidia powered MB.OS system, 10.25-inch instrument cluster are some of the notable attributes.

Front seats are heated and electrically operated and they also get extendable thigh support too. Heat protective fixed glass roof, turbine-like AC vents, Burmester sound system are notable as well. Where storage is concerned, Mercedes is offering a 400L boot and then a 100L front storage under the bonnet.

Powering the CLA 250+ AMG Line is Merc’s new MMA platform with an 800V architecture. The battery packs 85.5 kWh worth of total capacity and Mercedes is promising a range of up to 792 km on a single charge. The sole electric motor rated at 268 bhp powers rear wheels and can take the car from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

























