Mercedes E-Class Estate Spied In India – Launch On The Horizon?

Assuming it is launched here, Mercedes Benz E-Class Estate could be offered in the price range of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore

Mercedes Benz is currently the most loved luxury car brand in India. In CY2024, the company had registered its highest ever sales. One of the strategies that has worked extremely well for Mercedes is the focus on introducing new models at regular intervals. The next addition could be the E-Class Estate, which was recently spotted on road tests.

Mercedes Benz E-Class Estate

With its elegant design and premium features, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate offers a versatile ownership experience. This combination makes it ideal for those who seek an E-Class, but with a hatchback style boot which is larger than the sedan counterpart. It has to be noted that the model spied in India is not the All-Terrain version as there are no body claddings.

Talking about the design first, some of the key highlights include the signature grille with miniature three-pointed stars, sleek LED lights and chrome garnish. Side profile has flush door handles, a tapering roofline, blacked-out B and C pillars and sporty alloy wheels. Users can choose the standard 19-inch alloys or go with the 20-inch ones with AMG Line.

At the rear, Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate has LED tail lamps with star-shaped lighting elements. Other features include roof mounted spoiler, rear washer and wiper an elegant bumper with chrome-tipped exhausts. The company used to offer E-Class All-Terrain in India, but was discontinued soon enough for the Estate design to make an impact on luxury car buyers.

Luxury cabin experience

A comprehensive range of premium features are available with Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate. Some of the key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a large 14.4-inch multimedia touchscreen and a 12.3-inch customizable driver display. Users can match their mood via 64 options for the ambient lighting. Other features include ventilated front seats with massage function, air purifier and aromatherapy, premium upholstery, MBUX with advanced AI and head-up display.

Safety package is pretty robust with a wide range of ADAS features. Standard safety kit includes 7-airbags, electronic stability program, surround view system, Parktronic with active parking assist and blind spot assist with exit warning assist. Mercedes Benz E-Class Estate also has futuristic car to car communications, Pre-Safe feature for enhanced occupant protection, attention assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrains

Engine options for Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate vary based on the market. The E300 model spotted in India is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. In overseas markets like the United States, the E450 model is available with an inline-6 turbo petrol engine, integrated with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Because this is not the All-Terrain model, there are no specific off-roading capabilities with this model. Because Estate cars have never been a sought-after genre in luxury vehicle segment, the launch possibilities of Mercedes E-Class Estate are very thin.

Source