Mercedes E-Class LWB Launch Price Rs 78.5 Lakh – More Of Everything

Mercedes E-Class LWB grows in dimensions over its predecessor, gets added exterior and interior features and ups the luxury quotient further

The all-new 6th Generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) version has been launched in India, marking a serious shift in company’s focus. With the new E-Class LWB, Mercedes has further cemented on its commitment to providing Indian luxury car buyers with a solid all-around product, which aims to be the best iteration of the E-Class name.

Mercedes E-Class LWB Launch

The company has launched 6th Gen E-Class in India in three variants – E200, E220d and E450 4MATIC. Price starts from Rs 78.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for E200, Rs 81.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for E220d and Rs 92.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for E450 4Matic. Deliveries of E200 will commence this week, from Diwali for E220d and in November for E450 4Matic.

India-spec E-Class LWB is specifically designed and developed for our market. India is the only market where RHD E-Class LWB is sold. This is India’s best-selling luxury car on sale, holding that crown for a very long time.When compared to immediate rival, BMW 5 Series LWB, new E-Class LWB (V214) is priced Rs 5.6 lakh higher.

Audi seems to be prepping an update to A6 in India and is under the homologation process, as suggested by spy shots. As opposed to its predecessor, new E-Class LWB has grown in dimensions. It gets a longer wheelbase at 3,094mm while it measures 5,092mm in length, 1,880mm in width and 1,493mm in height. These increased dimensions would make for a more roomier cabin.

While retaining its stately presence, new E-Class LWB has a lot of new elements. Notable exterior highlights include a large front grille finished in chrome, revised LED headlamp design, new LED DRLs, wrap around tail lamps and large doors for easy ingress and egress along with 18-inch alloy wheels and flush door handles.

On the inside, Merc’s Superscreen layout takes centre stage comprising of 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster for the driver, a 14.4 inch central main touchscreen unit and a 12.3-inch screen for passenger, running 3rd Gen MBUX system with AI built-in. Exquisite materials, leather upholstery, neck pillows, rear electrically reclinable seats with adjustable thigh support are notable elements.

Features and Powertrain

One can’t miss the electrically operated sun blinds for windows and rear quarter glass, a 730W 17 speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, voice assistant, wireless charging, a selfie camera, wireless charging, multi zone climate control and large sunroof are among the notable features. Safety and other comfort features have also been boosted in the new E-Class LWB with Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System, blindspot assist, 8 airbags along with a centre airbag for the first time and others.

Mercedes E-Class LWB is powered by three engine options for Indian market. E200 comes with a 2.0L petrol engine capable of 204 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 km/h time of 7.5s. E220d is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine with 197 bhp of peak power and 440 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.6s.

The top-spec E450 4Matic gets a 3.0L V6 Petrol engine kicking out 381 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque. This engine is quicker than others and promises a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.5s with a top speed of 250 km/h. All engines come equipped with 48V hybrid system with an electric motor contributing 23 bhp and 205 Nm.