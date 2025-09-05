Mercedes E-Class LWB Celebrates 1st Anniversary In India – Prices Drop by Over Rs 5 Lakh, GST Reform

Mercedes-Benz India is celebrating the first anniversary of its new-generation long wheelbase (LWB) E-Class, a model that continues to be one of the strongest performers in the country’s luxury car segment.

Price Cut After GST Reform

As part of the update, Mercedes has revised E-Class prices in India following the recent GST Council reforms. With the GST rate for larger passenger vehicles brought down to 40% from the earlier 45–50% (including cess), the E-Class now costs up to Rs 5.2 lakh less than before.

The new ex-showroom Delhi prices are:

E200 Petrol – Rs 78.5 lakh

E220d Diesel – Rs 80.5 lakh

E450 4MATIC AMG Line – Rs 91.7 lakh

This price correction makes the E-Class more competitive, especially at a time when the luxury car market is gearing up for festive season demand.

Anniversary Enhancements

To mark the model’s first anniversary, Mercedes has also introduced a new Verde Silver exterior colour option. The company says this addition, along with the price cut, is aimed at strengthening the E-Class’s appeal among Indian buyers.

The E-Class LWB is positioned as a chauffeur-driven luxury sedan with a strong focus on rear-seat comfort. It features reclining rear seats with extendable thigh support, pillows, sunblinds, and a dual-screen MBUX Superscreen setup. A Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof further enhance the in-cabin experience.

On safety, the E-Class offers 8 airbags, including a centre airbag (a segment-first in India), along with features such as Blind Spot Assist and Mercedes’ PRE-SAFE system.

Powertrain Options

In India, the E-Class is offered with three engine choices, all paired with mild-hybrid tech for improved efficiency:

– 2.0L Petrol (E200) with 204 hp

– 2.0L Diesel (E220d) with 197 hp

– 3.0L Petrol (E450 AMG Line) with 381 hp and all-wheel drive

The long wheelbase E-Class has been among the most successful Mercedes-Benz models in India, with over 62,000 units sold across generations. With the fresh colour option and a GST-driven price reduction, the sedan is expected to further consolidate its position in India’s luxury car market.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Thank you, India, for making the New LWB E-Class the most desirable luxury car in the country.The New E-Class has set new standards in luxury, comfort, technology, and performance, retaining the love and trust of thousands of discerning customers. This trust and confidence in this world-class product is underscored by nine prestigious Indian automotive awards for the New E-Class. To celebrate this success, we are delighted to introduce the stunning ‘Verde Silver’ paint shade, commemorating the first anniversary of the New LWB E-Class and our unwavering commitment to delivering the very best in modern luxury to our customers.”