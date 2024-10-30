Mercedes E Class LWB Without Passenger Touchscreen To Cost Rs 5.4 Lakh Less

Apart from this update with Superscreen, we don’t expect any other changes with the newly launched 6th Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

The best-selling luxury car in India is surprisingly not an SUV. It is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, which has been holding its top position for a very long time. Recently, the company launched the 6th Gen E-Class LWB in India at a starting price of Rs 78.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

But there seems to be new developments at Merc’s camp and a recent report suggests that E-Class LWB might start from Rs 73.25 lakh (Ex-sh) soon. The company is reportedly achieving this by ditching the Superscreen setup offered with this vehicle, and replacing it with a more conventional setup. Let’s take a look.

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB

With the launch of 6th Gen E-Class in India, Mercedes-Benz redefined its executive sedan offering. This new vehicle incorporated multiple refinements on the inside and outside, outdoing its predecessor in space, comfort and luxury.

Catering to discerning chauffeur-driven buyers, E-Class is a stellar example in vehicular luxury and interior space. However, the 6th Gen E-Class also came equipped with a Superscreen setup at the front, offering three displays on the dashboard. One for infotainment, one for driver’s instrumentation and a third passenger display.

Though the design appears futuristic, it adds little functionality beyond what a dual-screen setup could offer. Some buyers likely shared valuable feedback with Mercedes-Benz about the Superscreen setup. As a result, Mercedes-Benz is now offering a simpler infotainment system at a more affordable price point.

As per a recent report, Mercedes-Benz is offering E200 and E220d variants without the Superscreen setup. With this move, E200 has seen a price drop of Rs 5.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 5.4 lakh (Ex-sh) with E220d variant. Going by this, E200 is priced at Rs 73.25 lakh (Ex-sh).

Considering that E-Class LWB is primarily aimed to cater to chauffeur-driven buyers, the front passenger screen was not of much use for some owners, anyway. With the new pricing, base E-Class LWB E200 variant will fall very closely to BMW 5 Series LWB priced at Rs 72.90 lakh (Ex-sh).

When will it launch?

Looking at the image in this report, we can see an E-Class LWB without a Superscreen setup in India. Suggesting that these new variants could launch sooner than later. Other than this, there might not be any other changes to E-Class LWB and the top-spec E450 MATIC could continue to come equipped with Superscreen setup.

