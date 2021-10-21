Mercedes E Class Modified Into Maybach Via Bodykit

Mercedes Benz E-Class is currently offered at a price between Rs 64.55 – 82.11 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India

Mercedes Benz Maybach S-Class is one of the most luxurious vehicles ever seen on four wheels. Hence, it only graces garages of a select few highly privileged owners who essentially dwell in some sort of palaces. For a car whose base variant would cost around Rs 3.25 crore on-road in New Delhi, one really needs more than just a big bank balance.

However, there is also a cheaper alternative for people who want their Mercedes to look as luxurious as a Maybach but not end up mortgaging their entire properties. This is possible with a Chinese aftermarket body kit priced at $1,500 (INR 1,12,717) which converts an E-Class sedan to a Maybach lookalike.

Maybach Bodykit installed on E-class

Images of the same have been shared by Automobili Ardent / Prateek Bhatnagar. These show a long-wheelbase version of Mercedes Benz E-Class wearing the Maybach body kit. The luxury sedan which stretches to 5,065mm in length gels with the fancy embellishments quite promptly. At first glance with a naked eye, one would mistake the sedan for the Maybach S-class.

The aftermarket kit includes a slightly larger grille with vertical slats, Maybach emblem and insignia at front, chrome intake surrounds, side moldings, and more chrome on the decorative exhaust pipes and the rear bumper. The upgrades seen are compatible with the pre-facelift E-Class which was on sale between 2016 and 2020.

The kit is currently available for sale in Alibaba at a price between $1,000 and $1,500, which isn’t exactly a cheap investment either. However, it won’t make you complain since it would make the car appear worth $200,000 (INR 1.50 crore). The sedan shown in this picture is a Mercedes E Class at a refueling station in Faridabad near Delhi NCR.

The bodykit cost does not include two tone paint job, nor the rims. What you get in the body kit are front and rear bumpers, grille, diffuser, exhaust tips as well as the chrome to along with the body.

Besides the aforementioned bodykit, the owner of this E-Class has decided to install a few more enhancements such as a new set of wheels, a pair of V12 badges on front fenders and a signature Maybach-style dual-tone paint scheme. The end result looks very convincing and uncannily similar to a 2019 Maybach S650. However, a keen observer could tell the difference between the flagship sedan and this modified E-class.

E-Class Specs

Mercedes E-Class received a mid-life facelift which was launched in India earlier this year. The luxury sedan is offered in three trim levels- Expression, Exclusive and a new AMG Line. The first two trims can be had with either a petrol (E200) engine or a diesel (E220d) while the top-spec AMG Line is powered by a diesel powertrain (E350d).

The E200 petrol motor delivers an output of 197 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque whereas the E220d oil burner makes 194 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The peppier 350d diesel engine pumps out 286 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. All engines are paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

1 of 4

Source