Mercedes EQS Facelift Debuts – 926 km Range, 122 kWH Battery, Steering Yoke

Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a facelift of its flagship non-Maybach electric sedan. We’re talking about the Mercedes EQS facelift, which packs a host of exterior design changes, multiple interior updates along with a major overhaul to its powertrain. India launch could happen some time in 2027. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes EQS Facelift Debuts

Where design is concerned, Mercedes EQS facelift retains its coupe-like aerodynamic shape and the air drag co-efficient is still low, at 0.20 Cd. Front fascia is revised and it now gets a new grille with illuminated Mercedes logos, updated Digital Light connected headlights with illuminated Mercedes Stars are capable of throwing light at up to 600 metres.

Front bumper is revised with larger air dams and contrasted by chrome highlights. At the rear, EQS facelift gets a revised bumper, more pronounced diffuser and a similar connected LED tail lights, but with revised LED signature. There’s a duck-tail-like spoiler and a chrome highlight on the rear bumper for a sophisticated appearance.

On the inside, Mercedes EQS facelift promises to be just as opulent as it was before with exquisite materials, impeccable fit and finish and luxurious ambience. There is an optional yoke-style steering wheel with steer-by-wire system this time around, which grabs all the attention in EQS facelift’s interior. This yoke allows an uninterrupted view of the digital cockpit.

Opulent Interiors!

Merc’s Hyperscreen setup continues with EQS facelift and it still incorporates three large displays under a single glass panel. One is driver’s instrumentation, one is for co-driver’s entertainment and then we have the larger central infotainment touchscreen. These screens run on Merc’s latest MB.OS software and supports OTA updates, AI-enabled MBUX Virtual Assistant.

Rear passengers get two 13.1-inch screens for entertainment too. With Mercedes EQS facelift, there is an update to the driver assistance systems incorporating features like diagonal parking assist, evasive steering support and lane keep assistance features. HEPA filters and heated front seatbelts are notable too.

Electrifying Performance, Reassuring Range

Mercedes EQS facelift is offered in multiple versions – EQS 400, EQS 450+, EQS 500 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC. New and updated 800V architecture and re-worked drive units have ensured a range of up to 926 km on a single charge. This range is with EQS 450+. Battery capacity ranges between 112 kWh and 122 kWh and power ranges between 367 bhp and 585 bhp.

Only EQS 500 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC offer AWD setup. With Mercedes EQS facelift, we now get a 2-speed gearbox at the rear axle. Regenerative braking is dialed up to 385 kW, a 33% increase. There’s 350 kW DC fast charging too, adding 320 km of range in 10 minutes. Air suspension system is now capable of cloud-inputs with data accumulated by other cars.