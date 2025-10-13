Mercedes G 450d Launch Price Rs 2.9 Cr – G-Class Now In EV, Petrol, Diesel

The calendar year 2025 has been a significant one for Merc’s G-Class in India. At the beginning of 2025, we saw Mercedes-Benz launching G 580 with EQ Tech (Electric G) and then we saw the launch of AMG G 63. Now, Mercedes is completing the trifecta by launching G-Class with a Diesel engine, making it the most affordable of these three.

Mercedes G 450d Launch

Priced at Rs 2.9 Cr (Ex-sh), Mercedes G 450d is now the most affordable version of G-Class in India. G 450d marks a calculated and significant re-entry of diesel engine into the iconic G-Class lineup. It is a direct response to customer preference, who continue to prefer Diesel powertrains in SUVs.

Upsides of Diesel engines include torque, efficiency, and cruising range. G 450d will cater to discerning enthusiasts in India who seek the classic “G-Wagen” experience along with military-grade off-road ability and the status associated with it. Speaking of, Mercedes G 450d comes with 241mm ground clearance and a 700 mm water wading capacity.

Approach angle is 31 degrees, breakover angle is 26 degrees and departure angle is 30 degrees. G 450d is the spiritual successor of G 400d, which was on sale in India. New model comes with revised aesthetics, established by a new grille and redesigned bumpers. Particularly notable are horizontal slats in the grille and 20-inch AMG wheels.

Interiors are carried over as they were. Not that it needed any changes, per se. Dual 12.3-inch screens running the latest MBUX system NTG7, transparent bonnet feature, AR visuals in navigation, fancy ambient lighting, 18-speakers Burmester pumping 760W, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, Nappa leather upholstery are notable elements.

Torquey Diesel Engine

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz G 450d is a thoroughly modern and powerful engine 3.0L 6-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine that can generate 367 bhp of peak power and a gargantuan 750 Nm of peak torque. This engine is married to a 48V mild hybrid system that packs a 15 KW boost. The power sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed torque converter and 4MATIC AWD system.

Performance is not bad too as 0-100 km/h spring comes in 5.8 seconds. The closest rival to Mercedes G 450d in ethos and with a Diesel engine is Land Rover Defender Diesel which tops out at Rs 1.3 Cr (Ex-sh). Mercedes is bringing G 450d in the country via CBU route and only 50 units have been assigned to India in the first batch.