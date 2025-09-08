Mercedes GLC EV Debuts – 94 kWh, 490 bhp, 713 km Range, 39.1” Hyperscreen

At the Munich Motor Show in Germany, Mercedes-Benz has debuted its next ambitious EV project in the form of GLC with EQ Technology. Or GLC EV, in simple words. Based on the MB.EA architecture, GLC with EQ Technology is set to replace the EQE SUV some time in 2026. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes GLC EV Debuts

Tasked with replacing the EQE SUV, Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled GLC EV at Munich Motor Show. Called GLC with EQ Technology, this new electric SUV is likely to be the company’s best-selling EV, considering how popular the ICE version is. When launched some time in 2026, it will directly rival BMW Neue Klasse iX3.

Just like GLC SUV, GLC EV retains its muscular and upright SUV-ish silhouette, unlike the EQE SUV which had an aerodynamic and sleek profile. Despite being just as butch as ICE GLC SUV, Mercedes claims that GLC EV has an air drag coefficient of 0.26 Cd. The main highlight at the front is its 942 backlit LED dots on the massive grille.

LED headlights get a three-pointed star shape signature along with an eyebrow like LED DRL bar on top. At the rear, LED tail light signature has been revised as well with three-pointed star shaped shapes engulfed in semi-circular light bars. 20-inch standard alloy wheels (21-inch optional), faux roof rails, flush door handles, large air intakes in front bumper, sporty rear bumper are notable.

On the inside, main attraction is its 39.1-inch Hyperscreen, which is the biggest Mercedes has ever put in a vehicle. Almost the entire dashboard is taken up by this Hyperscreen and has even gobbled up most or all physical controls on dash and centre console. There are a few physical controls on the steering wheel, though.

This screen runs on newer MBUX UI and packs a built-in AI assistant. Overall materials and quality seems to on the premium side, which is a given for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Specs & Powertrain

Underpinning Mercedes GLC EV is the 800V MB.EA platform with support for up to 330 kW DC fast charging. Depending on the market, Mercedes will launch GLC EV in multiple variants GLC 300+ and GLC 400 4Matic. Both variants will get the same 94 kWh battery pack with up to 713 km of range on a single charge.

The higher-spec GLC 400 4Matic will use two electric motors (one on each axle) and deliver a peak combined output of 489 bhp and 713 km of range. GLC 300+ will use a single motor in a RWD layout generating 374 bhp of peak power. With a 330 kW DC fast charger, one can get 303 km worth of charge in just 10 minutes.