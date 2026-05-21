Mercedes GLE, GLS Night Edition Launch Price Rs 1.05 Cr Onwards

Mercedes-Benz India has just launched limited production Night Editions of two of its sought-after SUVs – GLE and GLS. As part of the Night Edition, Mercedes-Benz India is giving buyers a choice of exclusivity along with unique equipment, technology colours and finishes along with colours. Let’s take a closer look.

GLE and GLS Night Editions

Where pricing is concerned, Mercedes GLE Night Edition starts from Rs 1.05 Crore (Ex-sh) for GLE 300d Diesel and Rs 1.14 Crore (Ex-sh) for GLE 450 Petrol. GLS Night Edition starts from Rs 1.41 Crore (Ex-sh) for GLS 450 Petrol and Rs 1.43 Crore (Ex-sh) for GLS 450d Diesel. This makes a total of four variants.

In terms of price hike over their standard counterparts, GLE Night Edition Diesel is Rs 5 lakh dearer and it is Rs 3.5 lakh with Petrol. GLS Night Edition commands Rs 3.5 lakh extra with Petrol and 3.3 lakh more than Diesel (all prices Ex-sh). Night Editions of GLE and GLS are curated to address growing demand among Merc buyers in India for personalisation and exclusivity.

GLE and GLS have been Merc’s best-selling SUVs in the country and are stalwarts of India’s luxury SUV segment. The colour options with GLE and GLS Night Editions are two – Alpine Grey (exclusive with Night Editions) and Obsidian Black. We can also see glossy Black contrasting elements with GLE and GLS. These include ORVMs finished in Black, gloss Black finishes on front bumper for a sporty contrast along with a Black roof.

Extra Equipment!

On the inside, GLE and GLS Night Editions get Black door sills, Anthracite open pore Oak wood trims along with Black nappa leather upholstery. When compared to their standard counterparts, both Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions get a HUD (Heads Up Display) as standard. Only the GLS Night Edition gets additional rear entertainment screens.

GLE Night Edition gets exclusive equipment too in the form of Airmatic suspension, which is not available on the standard GLE. In fact, Mercedes never offered Airmatic suspension with a 4-cylinder engine equipped GLE SUV variant, making the GLE Night Edition that much more special for prospective buyers.

Powertrains remain the same with both GLE and GLS Night Editions. GLE 300d gets a 2.0L Diesel engine (225 bhp) and GLE 450 gets a 6-cylinder 3.0L Petrol engine (380 bhp). Whereas GLS 450 gets a 6-cylinder 3.0L Petrol (380 bhp) and GLS 450d gets a 6-cylinder 3.0L Diesel (367 bhp). All get 4Matic AWD, a 9-speed gearbox and Airmatic suspension.