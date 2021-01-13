Mercedes India Car Sales 2020 Decline 42% – Maintains No 1 Position

Mercedes-Benz India remains the leading luxury car brand in the country, after a difficult year

Through 2020, Mercedes-Benz India lead the luxury car market where retail sales is concerned. But at a heavy cost. Sales decline stood at 42.75 percent, down at 7,893 units from 13,786 units YoY. In comparison, BMW India reported sales of 6,092 units – a decline of 32%.

Sales in 2019 was already at a decline before Covid-19 pandemic unleashed further limitations this year. Given that, Mercedes-Benz India started Q1 2020 on a slow note.

What with lockdown announced in March last year, sales was reported at 2,386 units. This at a decline of 38.58 percent, down from 3,885 units. It was the lowest sales reported in 7 consecutive first quarters. Volume loss stood at 1,499 units. For the year, this is the lowest sales in 8 years.

Q2 2020 sales was reported at 563 units. Down 79 percent from 2,676 units at volume loss of 2,114 units. Q3 sales fell 38.61 percent, down at 2,059 units. Sales declined from 3,358 units at volume loss of 1,295 units.

Q4 2020 sales fell by a quarter. Sales is reported at 2,886 units at a decline of 985 units, down from 3,871 units. For the consecutive quarters, Q2, Q3 and Q4, the manufacturer reported growth. Q4 (2886 units) growth compared to the preceding quarter (Q3: 2058 units) was reported at 40 percent.

Mercedes India 2020 Sales 2019 Sales Q1 (-39%) 2,386 3,885 Q2 (-79%) 562 2,676 Q3 (-39%) 2,059 3,354 Q4 (-25%) 2,886 3,871 Total (-43%) 7,893 13,786

2020 in brief

Growth was possible owing to availability of new products, festive season fervour, and an overall positive customer sentiment. This was possible owing to gradual unlocking of the markets, and business stabilisation.

Mercedes-Benz India came out on top for the sixth year in a row. The Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan triumphed as the single highest selling model for the brand in January-December 2020 period.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40% growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters.

Despite facing prolonged market headwinds, Mercedes-Benz pursued its product strategy, introduced 10 new products that received overwhelming customer response. Mercedes-Benz accomplished significant milestones in form of introducing the first ever luxury EV in India, the EQC, and rolling out the first ‘Made in India AMG’, GLC 43 Coupe, underlining the resilience we all displayed.”

Year Mercedes IndiaSales Growth % YoY 2020 7,893 -42.75 2019 13,786 -11.28 2018 15,538 1.36 2017 15,330 15.86 2016 13,231 -2.01 2015 13,502 32.36 2014 10,201 13.31 2013 9,003 31.62 2012 6,840 -8.80 2011 7,500 28.89 2010 5,819 – Total 1,18,643 –

Outlook for 2021

Through 2021, 15 new and facelifted products will be launched. Through difficulties in 2020, 14 percent of Mercedes-Benz’ sales penetration was through online bookings. Some of the launches for 2021 detailed by the manufacturer include the A-Class Limousine, New GLA, and AMG GT Black Series. The company is optimistic about continued sales momentum despite pandemic affected market conditions.