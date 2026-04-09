Mercedes India Posts Best-Ever FY26 Sales At 19,363 Units – Q1 2026 At 5,131 Units

Mercedes-Benz India has reported its highest-ever fiscal year sales, with 19,363 units retailed in FY2025-26. This marks a 2.30% growth over 18,928 units sold in the previous financial year. The growth has been driven primarily by strong demand in the top-end luxury segment, even as entry-level luxury products saw a decline.

In Q1 CY2026, Mercedes India sold 5,131 units, registering a 7.46% YoY growth compared to 4,775 units in Q1 2025. The company noted consistent demand across both new launches and its existing portfolio. This keeps Mercedes ahead of BMW India in the race for Q1 2026, as the latter sold 4,354 cars.

Top-End Luxury Drives Growth

A key highlight of Mercedes India’s performance continues to be its top-end luxury segment. This segment, which includes models like S-Class, Maybach range, AMG lineup and EQS SUV, recorded a 16% growth in FY26 and contributed 27% to total sales.

Demand for high-end models remains strong, with waiting periods extending up to 12 months for select vehicles like AMG G63 and Maybach S-Class. This indicates a clear shift in buyer preference towards higher-value products rather than entry-level luxury offerings.

Battery electric vehicles are also gaining traction within this segment. BEVs accounted for 20% of total top-end luxury sales, while top-end EVs (priced above Rs 1.4 crore) grew by 85% in FY26. EQS SUV emerged as the highest-selling electric model for the brand.

Core Models Continue To Perform

Mercedes India’s core segment also played an important role in sustaining volumes. Models like C-Class, E-Class LWB, GLC and GLE SUVs continue to see steady demand. Among these, E-Class LWB remains the best-selling luxury sedan in India.

The recently launched V-Class has also received strong customer response, while the upcoming electric CLA is expected to further strengthen the portfolio. However, the entry luxury segment declined by 18% in FY26, as the brand continues to follow a value-driven strategy rather than chasing volume through aggressive pricing.

AMG Expansion And Product Offensive

Mercedes India has also introduced two new AMG models — AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition priced at Rs 87 lakh and AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition priced at Rs 1.52 crore (ex-showroom). These launches are aimed at catering to performance-focused buyers. The company has outlined an aggressive product strategy for 2026, with multiple launches planned across segments. This includes both ICE and EV offerings, with the CLA EV scheduled for launch on April 24, 2026.

Network Expansion And Future Plans

As part of its growth strategy, Mercedes India is expanding its retail network with a focus on emerging markets. New outlets are planned in cities like Visakhapatnam, Varanasi and Goa, along with expansion in existing markets such as Pune and Mumbai. The company aims to add over 20 luxury outlets in 2026, supported by investments of over Rs 450 crore from franchise partners. Focus will also remain on enhancing customer experience through upgraded facilities and digital integration.

Overall, Mercedes India’s performance in FY26 and Q1 2026 highlights a steady growth trajectory led by premiumisation. While entry-level segments have seen some pressure, strong demand for top-end luxury cars and EVs continues to drive the brand forward.