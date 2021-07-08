Mercedes India Registers Sales Growth In Q2 2021 – 1,664 Cars Sold

Despite limitations owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Mercedes Benz India reports particularly strong demand in June 2021

As Q2 2021 concludes, Mercedes-Benz India reports retail sales at 1,664 units for the quarter ended June 2021. Numbers reported are visibly higher than the comparable quarter, which had proven to be an even more difficult period to do business in.

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown in March 2020, auto manufacturers found all sales and manufacturing come to a standstill for weeks at an end. As business limped back in a phased manner starting in May 2020, the quarter had proven to be one that was majorly overshadowed by inactivity. At the time, Mercedes Benz India reported sales at 562 units for Q2 2020.

And while Covid-19 has impacted market performance, the Indian luxury car market was already showing signs of a slowdown in 2019 itself. That coupled with market conditions since March 2020 would mean companies are now focused on long term recovery plans.

For H1 2021, Mercedes Benz India reports sales at just below 5k units. Sales grew to 4,857 units, up from 2,948 units in H1 2020 at volume gain of 1.9k units. The luxury car manufacturers best H1 performance came in 2018 when the company had reported just over 8k units sold.

To cope with demand, the manufacturer is looking at gradual ramp up in production and sales. Production ramp-up is scheduled for July. Operations and sales protocols will be as per directives from local authorities.

As is the norm, new launches will keep the market enthused. In fact, new launches including A-Class Limousine and all-new GLA played a role in H1 2021 sales volumes. LWB E-Class remains the highest volume model followed by GLE. To date, total no of connected cars sold by Mercedes-Benz is up at 10.6k units.

June 2021 retail sales

The company says, June 2021 retail sales reflects first signs of a strong recovery in customer sentiments basis new product portfolio and gradual unlocking of markets leading to an uptick in economic activities. Online sales penetration in H1 2021 stood at 20 percent of all sales. In the April-May lockdown period, online sales penetration was at 35 percent. Thus far, upward of 25k leads have been generated by online sales alone in H1 2021. Product demand in June has been particularly strong.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We have built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for our products across the portfolio.”