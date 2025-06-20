Mercedes India Recalls Cars Over Potential Fire Hazard

As per the standard protocol, Mercedes will be contacting the owners individually and providing the fix free of cost

In line with its strong commitment to product integrity and customer trust, Mercedes-Benz has issued a voluntary recall for select models following internal quality checks. As per information provided by SIAM, the models covered in this recall include S – Class \ Maybach S – Class (petrol), AMG SL (petrol), GLC – Class (petrol and diesel) and EQS (electric). Let’s check out the details of this voluntary recall.

Mercedes India Recalls Cars – Issue with fuse boxes

Recent recall issued by Mercedes-Benz is linked to the fuse boxes. These are essentially a safety component, designed to protect the electrical systems in a car. In high-end Mercedes cars, fuse boxes are quite complex and linked to various critical systems. If there are issues with the fuse boxes, it can damage the wiring and expensive equipment. Risk of fire is also there in such scenarios.

In the recent voluntary recall issued by Mercedes-Benz, it has been found that the fuse boxes may not have been reworked correctly. This presents the risk that the connected systems might fail to function. For example, the vehicle might lose propulsion suddenly, without prior warning. Electronic systems such as the instrument cluster could also be impacted due to the issue with the fuse boxes.

Safety systems such as the restraint functions could also be impacted. With such potential eventualities, there’s a risk of a crash and subsequent injuries. The voluntary recall also mentions the potential risk of thermal incident. Even though the risks are substantial, no actual related incidents have been reported. It is imperative that users get the issue fixed at the earliest.

Models impacted

A total of 30 Mercedes-Benz cars are covered under this latest voluntary recall. It includes 16 units of Mercedes EQS electric, manufactured between 19th July 2023 and 8th April 2024. Nine units of the S – Class \ Maybach S – Class (petrol) have been impacted, manufactured between 22nd July 2023 and 20th March 2024.

Three units of GLC – Class (petrol and diesel) are in the list, manufactured between 9th September 2023 and 4th December 2023. Only two units of the AMG SL (petrol) are impacted, manufactured between 5th July 2023 and 28th August 2023.

Earlier Mercedes-Benz recalls in 2025

In March 2025, Mercedes-Benz had issued a voluntary recall for select units of Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance (petrol hybrid) and AMG GT 63S 4M+ E Performance (petrol hybrid). An issue was noticed with the processor of the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator.

In the same month, a voluntary recall was issued for select units of AMG E-Class 53 4M Plus (petrol) and AMG E-Class (petrol hybrid). It was found that the electrical connector coupling for the transmission wiring harness was not as per current specifications.

In February 2025, a voluntary recall was issued for select units of CLE (petrol hybrid) and C – Class (petrol). It was linked to a faulty warning related to the automatic front passenger airbag shutoff. In the same month, a voluntary recall was issued for select units of C – Class (petrol hybrid) and E – Class (petrol and petrol hybrid). The issue was linked to the software of the engine control unit.

In January 2025, a voluntary recall was issued for select petrol units of GLC, AMG GT, S – Class, G – Class and AMG E Class. The issue was linked to the fuel delivery module.