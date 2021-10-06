Mercedes India Sales Q3 2021 Registers Growth – Maintains Lead

In the Q3 2021 period, Mercedes Benz India delivered 4,101 new cars to customers – Registering 99% growth

Mercedes-Benz India has released their sales report for Q3 2021. Its Q3 deliveries stood at 4,101 units, relating to a 99 percent YoY growth. This is one of the strongest quarterly sales performance reported by Mercedes India till date.

Mercedes Benz, a leader in the Indian luxury automotive space has also launched 11 cars this year among which were the A-Class Limousine and AMG performance vehicles. Growth has been particularly boosted with sales of both the new Mercedes E-Class and GLC during the July to September period.

Mercedes India Q3 Sales

Taking a look over Q3 sales over the past 7 years, it may be seen from the attached table that it was a steady growth averaging around the 3,000 unit mark, except for the 2020 period when Covid-19 pandemic first struck. Q3 2015 had seen sales of 3,420 units. This dipped to 3,327 units in Q3 2016 and then on to 2,918 units in Q3 2017.

Sales increased in Q3 2018 to 3,808 units but again fell to 3,354 units in Q3 2019 and further down to 2,060 units in Q3 2020. Q3 2021 has seen a revival by 99.08 percent to 4,101 units. When assessing YTD sales, for the period January to September, it was seen that 2015 was its best year yet.

Sales which had stood at 10,079 units in January to September 2014 period, increased to 13,506 units in the same months of 2015. With 9,924 unit sales in 2016, sales increased to 11,869 units and 11,789 in the same period of 2017 and 2018 respectively. 2019 and 2020 once again saw sales dipping to 9,915 and 5,007 units, while in the January to September 2021 period, sales once again saw a 79 percent growth with revival to 8,958 units.

Mercedes Sales Boost

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed that it received equal demand of 48 percent for sedans and SUVs in January to September 2021 period. New Mercedes products that boosted demand were the A-Class sedan, A-Class Limousine, E-Class, GLA, GLC FL, S-Class and GLS Maybach while its AMG lineup included the likes of AMG A35, AMG GLA 35, AMG E53, AMG E63, AMG GLE63 S.

Apart from noting increased footfalls to company showrooms, online sales also gained in importance during the January to September 2021 period with more than 4.1 million visitors to the online platform, 20 percent penetration and over 44,000 leads.

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class CKD

With new product launches in the offing for Q4 2021, and the new S-Class set to roll out on 7th October 2021, Mercedes-Benz also looks forward to a fruitful festive season when sales generally peak during the auspicious periods of Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras. The current waiting period for various models ranges between 4-32 weeks depending on markets.

The new S-Class will be locally assembled at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune. The S-Class CBU is priced at Rs 2.17-2.19 crores with the CKD version expected to be priced lower. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class competes with the Audi A8L and BMW 7 Series in the country.