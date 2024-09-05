Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launch Price Rs 2.25 Cr – 611 Kms Range, 11 Airbags

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 comes in as the company’s flagship electric SUV – Setting a new benchmark in the luxury BEV segment

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 has been launched in India. It is the first electric Maybach from the German automaker and true to its brand, exudes the epitome of both luxury and refinement. Priced from Rs 2.25 crore, ex-sh; Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV claimed range is up to 611 kms as per the WLTP cycle. Today’s Merc launch follows launch of the Mercedes EQA and EQB electric SUVs in July this year.

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Details

Mercedes-Maybach EQS commands a strong road presence standing 5,125mm in length, 1959mm in width and 1,721mm in height. It rides on a 3,210mm long wheelbase and gets a 440 liter boot. It rides on 21 or 22 inch alloy and forged wheels.

Where its design is concerned, it is set apart by a dual tone paint scheme, vertical slats on what would have been its front grille with the three point star logo and chrome finished Maybach logos prominently displayed on its front fascia. It also sports a distinctive “EQS” embossed on its window frame. Mercedes Digital Light LED headlamp with 1 million pixels per headlight and clusters with LED DRLs that also function as turn-indicators, tail lamps connected by an LED light bar, a bonnet with prominent character lines and a roof spoiler are a part of its exteriors.

The interiors are similar to that seen on the regular EQS SUV. Its plethora of screens are its highlight as the Maybach EQS SUV receives an MBUX Hyperscreen along with twin 11.6 inch screens for passengers at the rear. The MBUX tablet can also be used outside the vehicle. Features also include a 15 speaker Burmester surround sound system, ambient lighting with 64 colour LEDs and 13 lighting combinations and multi zone climate control.

Interiors and Safety

New Mercedes Maybach EQS receives premium seats with Nappa leather upholstery. Executive seats come in with ventilation and massage function along with neck and shoulder heating as well as calf massage.

Mercedes has also included a boss mode package on the new Maybach EQS SUV, which is exclusive for the left-rear occupant. Nappa leather also extends to the steering wheel with the Maybach logo. Interestingly, the steering wheel can tilt from 2.5 to 10 degrees depending upon speed. It also comes with self-leveling, height-adjustable AIRMATIC suspension.

Safety features include a 360 degree surround camera, 11 airbags which also includes a central airbag for passengers at the rear which is the first of its kind in the Indian market. This central airbag deploys between the front seats on impact. Safety is also via advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ABS, EBD and traction control.

As a part of the safety equipment, seat buckles come with chrome edging and illuminate when the passenger is fastening the seat belt. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV receives driving modes of Eco, Sport, Offroad, Individual, along with an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode.

Battery Pack, Powertrain, and Specifications

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in its top spec 680 trim gets a dual-motor setup and 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard. Power and torque figures are at 658 hp and 950 Nm respectively. It gets a 122kWh battery pack that supports 200kW DC fast charging. Acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h is achieved in 4.4 seconds while top speed is at 210 km/h.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India – “With Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV we continue to hone our BEV portfolio further in India, offering a diverse choice for our discerning customers. We strongly believe there can be no luxury without sustainability and Mercedes-Benz will continue to create the B EV ecosystem for transitioning to electromobility of future.”