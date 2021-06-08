Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV India Launch Price Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 rivals a small bunch of luxo-barge SUVs like Range Rover Autobiography, Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes Benz has launched its flagship luxury SUV in the form of Maybach GLS 600 in India at a heart-aching price of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The model sits on top of the line of the German marque’s global portfolio and is a far richer sibling of the standard GLS which is offered a price of Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom)

Maybach GLS 600 is the brand’s first ultra-luxury SUV to go on sale in international markets and gets a host of updates over the standard version of the full-size SUV which tries to justify its hefty premium of Rs 1.39 crore. The company has not revealed the exact number of units allocated for the Indian market but has announced that all 50+ units for 2021 have already been pre-booked.

Opulent Exterior Styling

The next batch of super-luxury SUV is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Maybach GLS 600 screams opulence from every angle and even gives luxury yachts or private jets a run for their money with the luxuries it packs.

Quickly wrapping up the exterior, Maybach GLS possesses a lot more chrome than the regular GLS. Upfront, it flaunts a signature vertical louvre chrome grille flanked by sleek LED headlights. The liberal use of chrome is even witnessed on standard 22-inch and optional 23-inch wheels.

Maybach GLS is taller by 15mm and wider by 31mm than the regular model. To lend further exclusivity, the SUV features the brand’s logo on the D-pillar. The SUV can be availed in as many as eleven new colour options which also includes dual-tone paint schemes.

Other exterior highlights include split-LED taillamps connected by a chrome strip on tailgate, chrome inserts on the B-pillar, large chrome air curtains on bumpers as well as a thick chrome skid plate on each end.

Lavish interiors & features

The luxurious feel is amplified even further when one steps inside the cabin. It has been offered as five-seater as standard but buyers can also opt for an ultra-luxurious four-seat configuration with two individual lounge seats at rear.

These seats have individual heating, ventilation and massage functions just like the front seats. In terms of features, it receives a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a fully digital instrument cluster each with the latest MBUX interface.

Other creature comforts on offer include four-zone climate control, electric sunblinds, 64-colour ambient lighting, handwriting recognition and gesture control, MBUX rear tablet in centre console, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, 360-degree camera, a fridge with champagne glasses and much more. Safety kit comprises features such as adaptive air suspension, Electronic Traction System 4ETS, tyre pressure monitoring and a host of driver assistance technologies.

Rich In Performance

Propelling the luxury SUV is a magnanimous 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops a massive 550 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. This motor is equipped with a 48-Volt hybrid system that offers a bump of 21 bhp and instantaneous torque of up to 250 Nm.

The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox while power is sent to all four wheels via a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. Despite weighing over three tons (3250kg to be precise), the SUV coils sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. Top speed has been electronically capped at 250 kmph.