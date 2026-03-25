Mercedes Maybach VLS Flagship Luxury MPV Incoming To Rival Lexus LM

For a very long time, ultra luxury vehicles have always been sedans (or saloon cars). While sedans continue to be the major chunk of ultra luxury vehicle body styles, ultra luxury SUVs are starting to creep up. In recent times, MPV segment has caught up to ultra luxury trend too and we have the Lexus LM.

For buyers who think luxury is Light and Space (literally), these ultra luxury MPVs and vans appeal a lot. Mercedes is jumping on the bandwagon too and is coming up with its first-ever Maybach branded MPV in the form of Mercedes Maybach VLS. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes Maybach VLS

In India, we recently witnessed the launch of 2026 V-Class AMG Line in both Petrol (V300) and Diesel (V00d) engine options. If that is not luxurious enough, Mercedes-Benz recently debuted the VLE luxury electric MPV. Buyers craving for even more luxury, can now rejoice as the company just confirmed an ultra luxury Maybach VLS MPV.

Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius recently confirmed this development at the unveiling of updated Maybach S-Class in Beijing, China. Mercedes Maybach VLS flagship ultra luxury MPV is not unveiled yet, but is officially confirmed and will be based on standard VLS which will share its VAN.EA platform with recently unveiled VLE.

Both Mercedes VLE and VLS will be electric offerings and will fall into the new van line-up structure that the company is coming up. Positioned as a Grand Limousine, Mercedes Maybach VLS will be the company’s first-ever MPV to bear a Maybach badge. Just like VLE, VLS and Maybach VLS will draw design inspiration from Vision V Concept.

What to expect?

Standard Mercedes VLS will debut soon and is expected to go into production by 2026 end. The Maybach version will probably follow in 2027. Maybach VLS is an answer to growing demand for ultra luxury MPVs in Asian markets. They offer better space and light with their massive wheelbase along with flexible seating layouts.

With Maybach VLS, one can expect luxury lounge seats with massage, heating and ventilating functions, multiple seating configurations, privacy rear compartment, powered sun shades, a drop-sown widescreen hi-res entertainment screen, a refrigerator, champagne flutes, exquisite materials and craftsmanship, among others.

Powertrain details of upcoming Mercedes VLS and Mercedes Maybach VLS are not revealed yet. They will be positioned on the same Van.EA platform as VLE. It has to be noted that VLE gets 80 kWh and 115 kWh battery options and VLS’ battery options could be larger. Air suspension will be present for comfort too.