Mercedes S Class Electric Car’s Full Dashboard Curved Display Unveiled

Mercedes EQS electric limousine will be the first production vehicle to receive MBUX Hyperscreen

For the electric version of new S-Class, Mercedes has come up with a new-age dashboard made entirely of a curved display screen that spans across the width of the cabin. Called the MBUX Hyperscreen, the new piece of technology incorporates three screens into one. This could redefine automotive dashboards in the foreseeable future.

Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen

The MBUX Hyperscreen incorporates three displays – the instrument panel, infotainment system, and an entertainment screen for the front passenger. The central and front passenger displays benefit from OLED technology for better picture quality and pack in haptic feedback.

As you can imagine, fabricating such a sophisticated plastic panel loaded with multiple elements requires a special process. The curved unit is moulded in three dimensions using a special three-layer coating which Mercedes calls as the ‘Silver Shadow’. The company claims that the process renders the display unit a high quality surface impression while reducing reflection and making cleaning easier.

With the help of ambient lighting, the MBUX Hyperscreen gives an optical illusion of floating. Provisions for the AC vents on given on both sides of the single-piece panel.

Based on an evolution of the current Mercedes S Class’ operating system, the Hyperscreen’s software architecture is claimed to be radically easy to operate and ‘extremely eager’ learn. Thanks to the AI, the system adopts a zero-layer menu system which displays relevant information at required time based on user preferences thereby avoiding the need to scroll through several items or use voice command.

Features

According to data collected by Mercedes from the earlier generation of the MBUX system, the most commonly used features include navigation, media and telephone which are integrated into the central display. The AI offers as many as twenty additional features as and when the user requires them. Examples include seat ventilation, massage, location-based suspension ride height increase.

The passenger side of the screen also can support up to 7 custom profiles with the AI improving the overall experience. This display is subjected to country-specific safety regulations. When not entertaining the front passenger, that part of the screen turns into an animated display of stars to enhance the overall ambiance.

The Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen will be an optional extra in the eagerly anticipated EQS electric luxury limousine which is slated to be launched later this year. The same piece of equipment is expected to be offered by the upcoming EQS SUV as well. Knowing Mercedes, the Hyperscreen will eventually make its journey down the product portfolio.

Mercedes has been a trend setter when it comes to interior design and technology. We won’t be surprised to see similar dashboard features from other OEMs in the coming years.