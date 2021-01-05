2021 Mercedes S-Class Maestro Edition Launch Price Rs 1.51 Cr

Mercedes S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ now features 2021 Mercedes me connect (Mmc)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced 2021 Mercedes me connect (Mmc) tech integrated with home automation and voice assistance in the S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’. The luxury saloon features tech and luxury enrichments that further differentiates S-Class in its segment. Mercedes S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ is available at a price of Rs. 1.51 cr (ex-sh, all India).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO said, “We believe, in an increasingly connected world, the car will become integral to a customer’s life and we are glad to make steady progress towards that direction with our Mmc strategy.”

Mercedes S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ connected tech

S-Class Maestro Edition is connected with ‘Mercedes me’ app on the phone. This helps track vehicle location, open windows and sunroof, set speed alerts for other users, and use other connect services. Integrated e-Call/SOS button is tasked with dedicated emergency call services.

‘Me’ call button connects with the customer assistance centre. This may be necessitated for feature queries, breakdown, and on-road assistance. Connectivity features include Alexa home integration with Mercedes me connect; Google home Mercedes me connect; and Parking Solution POIs in navigation system.

Alexa Home Integration can be used from an Alexa Echo device setup for commands. Google Home Integration works when Mercedes me connect is linked to Google Home. Commands will yield real time vehicle updates. A new parking solution shows available parking lots across different city locations. Parking POIs (Points of interest) will show up on the vehicle’s navigation system and also Mercedes me App maps section.

Users will be able to view Off-street structured parking, as well as covered and non-covered parking options. Once a parking selection is made on the app, the locale can be pushed onto the vehicle with a single touch. New cars have the feature inbuilt. Existing customers (already paired cars) are being auto-updated Over-The-Air (OTA). New services need to be activated on the app to avail of voice assistant home integration.

Mercedes S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ dynamics

Maestro Edition features Magic Sky Control 2-section glass module with switchable transparency. This means front and rear segments can be selected to be light or dark independently through the overhead panel. Front seats memory package enables driver and front passenger seats to be electrically adjusted, and stored in 3 positions. This applies to positions for steering column and exterior mirrors. There’s also the convenience of front passenger seat adjustment from the driver’s side.

Seen in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, an option of Nut brown leather interiors with diamond white bright exterior paint is available. And all new high-gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim interior is also available. Existing features include MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with ultra range high beam, Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers and Chauffeur package with memory-function.

The OM 656 2,925 cc engine is currently the most powerful passenger car diesel engine offered by Mercedes-Benz India. The inline-six cyl engine returns 210 kW (286 hp) at 3400-4600 rpm. Max torque is at 600 Nm at 1200 – 3200 rpm. Acceleration 0-100 km/h takes 6.0 secs, and top speed is limited at 250 km/h.