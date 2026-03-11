Mercedes VLE Class Luxury EV Debuts – 115 kWh Battery, 700 km Range, 31.3″ 8K Screen

If you are one of those who keep up with the automotive industry, you might be aware of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept that the company showcased in April 2025. It was a window into the future of electric minivans with ultimate luxury. This future has taken a production version in the form of VLE Class. Let’s take a closer look.

Mercedes VLE Class Luxury EV Debuts

Renowned German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has just taken the veil off their upcoming luxury electric minivan. Called the VLE Class, it is designed as a Grand Limousine and offers an uber luxurious experience and offers seating for up to 8 occupants with multiple seating layout options.

Dimensionally, Mercedes VLE Class measures up to 5,484 mm in length, 1,999 mm in width, 1,943 mm in height and has a long wheelbase of up to 3,517 mm. There are multiple wheelbase configurations too and the most surprising element is that VLE Class boasts an air drag coefficient of just 0.25 Cd.

This ‘Grand Limousine’ is showcased in 2028 model year and it will make its way to USA as well. Mercedes VLE CLass is positioned on a new Van.EA platform with an 800V architecture. There will be a related Van.CA platform on which ICE version of this ‘Grand Limousine’ will be based on. The 800V architecture allows faster charging as well, capped at 300 kW DC.

Battery size will range between 80 kWh and 115 kWh and promised range is up to 700 km on a single charge. The showcased variant is VLE300 and it packs a 115 kWh battery and a 268 bhp single motor layout powering front wheels. VLE400 variant with dual-motor AWD and 409 bhp of peak power will be introduced later on. There’s air suspension with VLE Class and a larger and more luxurious VLS Class is in the pipeline too.

Sophisticated Design & Luxurious Interiors

Mercedes-Benz VLE Class will be offered in Standard, AMG Line and Exclusive Line styling kits. Only the Exclusive Line gets the stately grille and stand-up hood ornament. Connected LED light bar, adaptive LED headlights with two 3-pointed star insignias, imposing stately grille with a healthy dose of chrome, chrome highlights on bumper, stately chrome wheels, flush door handles, chrome window surrounds, vertical LED tail lights and other elements are notable.

Wheel sizes will go till 22-inches and the sliding doors reveal an uber luxurious interior. Middle-row can be a bench, front or back-facing bucket seats or front facing lounge seats with calf supports. Third-row can be bench or individual bucket seats too and these are even electrically powered.

Dashboard has three screens, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment and 14-inch co-driver screen. There’s an 8K 31.3-inch roof-mounted rear entertainment screen as well. Centre console is configurable too and one can choose to opt for a refrigerator between front seats. If not, this area is empty and front occupants can just walk into the 2nd-row area.



























