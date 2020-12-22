Royal Enfield Meteor 350 First Month Sales 7,031 Units – Becomes 2nd Best RE

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was launched on 6th Nov 2020 – Sales started on same day

Launched after a long wait, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has met with a grand success in its first month of operations. From registering over 8k bookings in just 2 weeks of launch, to recording sales of 7,031 units in Nov 2020 – Meteor 350 has now become the 2nd best selling Royal Enfield motorcycle, beating the likes of Bullet and Electra.

Meteor 350 has proved to be an instant successful product for the Chennai based bikemaker. Designed from the ground up by the company’s R&D Center in India along with inputs from Leicestershire in the UK, the Meteor 350 is set to appeal to young motorcycling enthusiasts with its retro styling.

RE 350cc Motorcycle Sales Nov 2020

In the 350cc segment of motorcycle, Royal Enfield offers Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Electra. Unlike the other 3, Meteor is based on an all new platform and powered by an all new engine. Positioned on a new ‘J’ platform, the Meteor 350cc is powered by a BS6 349cc, single cylinder, SOHC engine that offers 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It receives an electronic fuel injection system and gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Other RE 350cc motorcycles are expected to get the new platform as well as the new engine next year. For Nov 2020, these 4 motorcycles managed to register sales of 56,425 units.

With the arrival of Meteor 350, sales of Royal Enfield’s 350cc segment had registered an increase. Though, this seems to have come at the cost of Bullet 350 sales. For Nov 2020, Bullet sales declined by almost 50%. Royal Enfield is facing supply chain issues, which has probably resulted in a bottleneck, as far as production is concerned.

Total sales of RE’s 350cc motorcycles stood at 56,425 units in Nov 2020, which is 7.5% growth when compared to Nov 2019 sales of 52,494 units. Classic 350 remained the leader with lion’s share of ver 70%, while Meteor and Bullet had about 12% share each.

No RE 350cc M’Cycle Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Classic 350 (+10%) 39,391 35,951 2 Meteor 350 7,031 0 3 Bullet 350 (-50%) 6,513 12,902 4 Electra 350 (-4%) 3,490 3,641 – Total (+8%) 56,425 52,494

Meteor 350 Design and Engine Specs

The Meteor 350 is offered in three variants of Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Pricing starts off at Rs.1.75 lakhs for the base Fireball variant going up to Rs.1.81 lakhs for the Stellar and Rs.1.90 lakhs for the Supernova. Each of these variants gets their distinctive colour options and features to set them apart.

Design elements include alloy wheels, circular LED headlamp and tail lamp, tear drop shaped fuel tank and a large front windshield. An ergonomically designed seat, forward positioned foot pegs and high set, swept back handlebars relate to a comfortable riding position. Colour options as per variants include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue and an exclusive Stellar Black Matte.