Meteor 650 Teased Officially – Will Be Revealed On Nov 8th

The same engine as Conti GT and Interceptor 650 will be offered – Meteor 650 teased officially

With spy shots popping up every now and then, Royal Enfield seems to be under limelight all the time. We can’t blame them, though, as they’re prepping up 8 motorcycles to launch. You heard that right. 8! To list them all out, we have seen test mules of new-gen Bullet 350, Scram 450, Himalayan 450, Continental GT-R 650, Continental GT 650 facelift with alloy wheels, Meteor 650/Thunderbird X 650, Shotgun 650 and Scram 650.

Out of breath already? Fret not. Royal Enfield is taking it slow to get these on the road officially. Meteor 650 teased officially is the first among these to come on stage. Speaking of stage, Meteor 650 will be unveiled at 2022 EICMA set to happen in Milan on November 8th.

Meteor 650 Teased Officially

Most of the design is already revealed by innumerous spy shots. Despite that, Royal Enfield has only teased the rear section of Meteor 650. It gets a circular LED tail light that sits alone as its turn indicators are housed on either side of its rear number plate. This is exactly identical to Meteor 350.

From the teaser, we can look at its curvaceous fuel tank that gracefully merges into the seat. A round offset instrument cluster is also visible in the teaser. This is the same analog-digital console that does duties on Meteor 350 too. Beside it, we get Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation display as well.

This tripper screen is likely to be an add-on. That being said, there’s a possibility that it would be standard fitment considering the expected Rs. 3.25+ lakh pricing. Another interesting development that can be extracted from Meteor 650 teased officially is its rear tyre. Which is Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp. We say it is interesting because test mules spotted in India were shod with Ceat Zoom Cruz tyres. Maybe it is only the posters and show vehicles that get Pirelli rubber.

Specs & Features

Meteor 650 will get front USD forks and additional braces to position the forks perfectly. These aren’t present on Meteor 350. Headlight unit in the latest spy shots looks slightly different. Maybe RE is giving LED headlights. Maybe not. What is sure, though, is its immense road presence. Haathi doesn’t mind showing its curves, one bit.

Propelling this massive motorcycle is a 648cc parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp of power at 7,150 RPM and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 RPM. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. RE will slightly tweak this engine to suit a cruiser’s character.

Logically, the only competitor for Meteor 650/Thunderbird X 650 is Kawasaki Vulcan S. After EICMA, Meteor 650 will likely debut in India at 2022 Rider Mania held at Goa between 18th and 20th of November.