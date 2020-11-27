Royal Enfield Meteor Vs Honda CB350 Exhaust Sound Compared While Riding

Both Meteor 350 and H’Ness CB350 have distinct exhaust notes and both have been appreciated by audiences

We have covered both the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’Ness CB350 quite extensively ever since they were launched. These two motorcycles have been compared to each other in many different aspects such as their real-world performance, highway performance, acceleration test and even their service costs.

It’s now time to compare an inherent quality of these motorcycles, something which has been a point of attraction for both these bikes- their exhaust notes. Now, Royal Enfield has always been known for its classic thump which gave it its famous recognition in a neighborhood. Does it still sound the same or does Honda stake a claim here?

A video, uploaded by Abhinav Bhatt on YouTube shows the comparison between exhaust notes of the two motorcycles. The vlogger rides both bikes individually one after another to give us an idea of what these bikes actually sound like.

While many might have heard these exhaust notes individually when tested side by side it gives us a difference in sounds of the two exhausts. Abhinav has ridden the two bikes on the same road, in the same manner, giving us a better idea at how the two bikes actually sound while riding in similar conditions. Take a look at the video below.

Meteor 350 Exhaust Note

We already know that both are completely new bikes with brand new powertrains. Starting with Royal Enfield, this new generation 350cc engine is starkly different from the previous UCE 350 engine present. The prime difference being the use of an overhead camshaft (OHC) setup instead of a traditional pushrod setup. While the former has many benefits it dilutes, Royal Enfield’s signature ‘dug dug’ sound has been diluted which is a damper for many.

The engine is definitely quieter and refined thanks to the addition of a counter balancer shaft. This has also led to a reduction of vibrations quite considerably, therefore improved ride and handling. The exhaust note is a lot more pleasant and linear thump to it which would definitely lure young riders. Although its signature thump has not completely vanished and one can still get the same feel by the number of exhaust options offered by the company.

Honda CB350 Exhaust Note

On the other hand, Honda CB350 does remind us of an old school Royal Enfield motorcycle to some extent. It has that robust and raw thump of a retro motorcycle which older RE bikes were known for. In other words, traditional Royal Enfield lovers would like the sound of CB350 more than that of Meteor 350. However, by no means does this engine sound crude in any way and is equally refined as its nemesis.

Powertrain, Transmission Details

Meteor 350 is powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which returns an output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This unit is mated to a new 5-speed gearbox. The CB350, on the other hand, is powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8hp at 5,500rpm and 30Nm at 3,000rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox as well.