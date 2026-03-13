MG 4X Electric SUV Revealed With 4.4m Length, 53.95 kWh Battery – India Bound?

In the Indian electric car market, JSW MG Motor India has established a firm hand. This is because of MG Windsor EV’s massive success and the acceptance of the innovative BaaS pricing model. However, MG has not seen similar success with other offerings like Comet EV and ZS EV.

Reports suggest MG will replace ZS EV and Astor with new models some time in 2027 and the MG 4X has just been revealed, which we think is a fitting replacement for ZS EV in India. Here is a closer look at it.

MG 4X Electric SUV Revealed

The prospects of ZS EV replacement have been floating for some time now. MG ES5 was one of those vehicles which many speculated as ZS EV replacement. But now, there is a new electric SUV that might be projected for that position. It has just been revealed ahead of its global debut at Auto China Show in Beijing next month.

Dimensionally, MG 4X measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,842 mm in width, 1,551 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. So, the immediate rival for MG 4X is BYD Atto 2. Where length and width are concerned, MG 4X is larger, but Atto 2 is taller. It has to be noted that MG 4X is positioned below MG S5 and MG ES5 within the MG4 family.

Where design is concerned, MG 4X has many family design traits which we have seen in other vehicles including MG S5 and MG ES5. Especially from the rear and side profiles, semblances with S5 family. At the front, we have a unique fascia with connected LED light bar, stylish LED headlights, MG branding, sporty bumper with black highlights and more.

From the sides, we can see a crossover SUV silhouette with a premium air to it. Neatly executed chrome window line, dual-tone machined alloy wheels, conventional door handles, charging port on rear left quarter panel and connected rear LED tail lights are notable highlights. Interiors of MG 4X are under wraps.

Specs, Powertrains

Speculations point out that MG 4X electric SUV might come with a semi-solid-state battery pack with a better safety proposition. Battery size is likely to be around 53.95 kWh and might offer a promised range of 510 km on a single charge, as per CLTC cycle. It might primarily be a FWD single-motor vehicle at launch.

JSW MG Motor India has not confirmed whether MG 4X will make it to our shores, but the size and battery capacity are similar to what ZS EV currently offers. Thus sparking speculations. More details about MG 4X will be revealed at the Auto China Show in Beijing which will happen next month.