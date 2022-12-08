MG Air Electric Car Production Target 36k, SOP March 2023 – New Spy Shots

With a two-door, small sized EV – MG Motor is getting ready to launch their most affordable car in India

Aiming to take early lead in entry-level electric car segment, MG Motor is working on a two-door EV for Indian market. It will be based on Wuling Air EV (codenamed E230) that was recently showcased in Indonesia. At around 2,900 mm long, MG Air EV will be one of the smallest cars in India. It will be shorter than Alto by around 400 mm.

New MG Air electric car for India will borrow much of its design and styling from E230. It is built on MG’s latest Global Small Electric Vehicles (GSEV) platform that can support multiple body styles. The car has a boxy, tall boy profile, which is likely to ensure adequate space on the inside.

MG Air Electric Car Styling

There are some unique styling bits such as a full-width light bar that stretches to connect the rear view mirrors. The charging port is neatly hidden beneath the MG logo. Other key features include trapezoidal headlamps, rectangular fog lamps and body-coloured bumper. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Vishal Mevawala.

To allow easy ingress and egress to the second row seat, the EV has been equipped with large doors. Rear passengers need not feel claustrophobic, as they have access to large, vertically mounted windows. While the E230 showcased in Indonesia had steel wheels with plastic cover, its India-spec version is likely to get alloy wheels. Rear styling is quite similar to front fascia, with features such as full-width light bar, curved windscreen and sleek tail lights.

MG’s new EV will be equipped with a battery pack of around 20kWh to 25kWh. Power output will be 40 hp. Real-world range could be around 150 km. In view of the varying weather and ride environments in the country, MG will introduce a number of tweaks to make the EV suitable for Indian conditions. Enhancements will cover key systems such as battery thermal management system and air conditioning. In India, E230 will be launched under MG brand.

To reduce cost, MG will be sourcing key components from local vendors. For example, the battery pack will be sourced from Tata AutoComp. The latter has an agreement with Chinese battery supplier Gotion, which covers design, production, supply and service of battery packs meant for EVs in India. E230 battery pack will have LFP cylindrical cells, which are similar to that of Tata Nexon EV. LFP cells are more reliable and have already proven their worth in Indian conditions.

MG Air Electric Car Production

Sources tell Rushlane that MG Air electric car production start date is in March 2023. Annual production target is set at 36,000 units. MG is likely to price the entry-level EV at around Rs 10 lakh. Primary targets will be youngsters looking for trendier, environment-friendly mobility options. The EV can also work for affluent households that would like to have an agile, compact option in their garage. People living in smaller cities can use MG’s entry-level EV as their primary car.

To make it an attractive proposition, MG is likely to equip its new EV with features such as a large touchscreen and a comprehensive range of connectivity features. MG is set to unveil the new EV at 2023 Auto Expo. Market launch will take place around Q2 2023. While micro EVs have been quite successful in China, it remains to be seen how they will perform in the Indian market. There are considerable risks involved, but MG seems unfazed. Reportedly, Tata Motors is also planning to enter this segment, with new gen Nano Electric.