MG Air Electric Small Car Spied Before Launch – Tiago EV Rival

MG Air EV for India gets two 10.2 inch screens, 3 rotary dials with integrated circular displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel

Leading a new era of electric mobility, we have Tata Motors with a massive 82.8% market share. With the recently launched Tiago EV, Tata’s EV sales are likely to go in one direction, and that is up. Customer interests and reception reflect that very fact. With no direct rival at sub Rs. 10 lakh, Tiago EV comes off as an absolute value champ even when compared to gasoline cars.

There is no one else to launch a new EV under Rs. 10 lakh in the immediate vicinity. Or is there? Well, MG Motor seems to have an answer regarding this in the form of the MG Air EV confirmed for launch in India.

MG Air EV Confirmed

MG Air Electric small car has now been spied in detail ahead of launch in India. With the arrival of MG Air EV in India, we will witness the resurrection of the Micro EV segment. Something which Mahindra had attempted long ago but failed to get desired sales.

Now that the market has matured and has opened up, we can expect the Micro EV segment to thrive. Indians are now lapping up premium and expensive cars like never before. Now could be the right time for Micro EV sales to boom. If we take our neighbouring country China, Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, a Micro EV is the highest-selling 4W vehicle.

MG Air EV is likely to share its powertrain with China’s highest seller. Baojun E100, E200 & E300, Wuling Air EV and Hongguang Mini EV are all closely related. All of these come with different body styles and designs to appeal to a wider spectrum of audiences.

MG Air Electric Small Car is likely to stay vastly similar to Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia. For India, we can expect thorough changes in its climate control and battery management systems. Likely to retain is a boxy and quirky silhouette, along with a tech-laden futuristic interior.

Specs & Features

MG might go with as much localization as possible. It is said that MG will source its EV components from Tata AutoComp and Gotion which use LFP battery cells like on Nexon EV. Wuling Air EV has 2 variants, a SWB (Standard Wheel Base) measuring 2599 mm in length and a LWB (Long Wheel Base) measuring 2974 mm in length. India might get the latter.

MG Air EV is 1,505 mm wide and 1,631 mm tall. SWB has two seats only and LWB has 4 seats. 12” steel wheels are offered in Indonesia. Wuling Air EV gets two powertrain options, a 30kW, and a 50 kW power motor. And two range options varying from 200km to 300km on a single charge. Former is priced at IDR 250 million (Rs 13.2 lakh) and the latter is priced at IDR 300 million (Rs 15.9 lakh).

At these prices, it coincides with Nexon EV Max pricing. With a luxurious interior and targeting a niche market of an urban run-about vehicle, we can see this gaining traction soon after launch. If it is Indianised enough, MG might bring down prices and make it a better proposition. It will be launched in 2023 and before that, it could be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo.

