MG Astor Automatic Braking Feature Highlighted In New TVC

The MG Astor is set for launch in October – It will rival Creta and Seltos in compact SUV segment

As the festive season commences, automakers are lining up new launches. MG Astor is one such launch that is being looked upon with much excitement. Set to be opened for bookings soon, various features and engine specifications have been revealed, some of which are first in segment.

The MG Astor is a petrol powered variant of the MG ZS EV. It is designed on the philosophy of Emotional Dynamism that connects people with the car and is the first SUV to come in with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG Astor Automatic Braking

MG Astor is not the first car to receive this ADAS features. It is already on offer with Gloster and will soon be seen on the Mahindra XUV700. Luxury automakers such as Volvo and Mercedes also offer ADAS features in select vehicles in India.

One of the important feature on offer via ADAS, is the autonomous or automatic braking. This is an important safety feature which is expected to be a common feature on all cars in the future. It is now highlighted in the new MG Astor TVC, which can be seen below.

MG Astor will be positioned below the Hector in the company lineup. It will be presented in five variants of Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Colour options on offer will include White, Red, Orange, Black and Silver. Dimensions will stand 4,323mm in length, 1,809mm in width and 1,650mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,585mm. It will get ground clearance of 154mm, turning radius of 5.1 meters and a fuel tank of 45 liter capacity.

Set to be the most feature-loaded SUV in its segment, the MG Astor will sport a large panoramic sunroof of 65 inches which the company calls a Skylight Roof. It receives 5 cameras offering a 360 degree view and 6 radars delivering level 2 Autonomous driving features which include Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, etc. Targeting a 5 Star NCAP safety rating, the Astor will get a total of 6 airbags along with hill hold assist, hill start assist and hill descent control and ABS and EBD offered as standard.

The interiors will also sport a 7 inch MID LCD screen, a 10.1 inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a total of 5 USB ports. It will also come in with maps and navigation with MapMyIndia and JioSaavn app for music and videos, besides an industry-first feature of reserving a parking slot through a head unit powered by Park+ and access to unlimited information with Wikipedia.

Engine and Transmission

MG Astor will be powered by petrol engine options. The 1.5 liter VTi naturally aspirated engine will make 110 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or 8 step CVT. The 1.3 liter turbocharged unit will offer 140 hp power and 220 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed torque converter gearbox.

Just like other MG cars launched till date, Astor is also expected to come with an aggressive starting price. It could become the first car in the segment to be priced under Rs 9 lakh. We expect MG Astor to be priced in the Rs 8-13 lakh range.In terms of competition, it till take on Hyundai Creta which is the current segment leader.