MG Astor Base Variant Features Leak – LEDs, Touchscreen, Auto AC

MG Astor is all set to be launched tomorrow in India – Official prices will be revealed, as well as bookings will open from 11th Oct

MG Motor currently offers 4 SUVs in India. These include the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster. They are now getting ready to launch their 5th SUV, called Astor. It will be their most affordable SUV to go on sale in India, and will sit below the Hector in the company line-up.

With Astor, MG is entering a more competitive segment of compact SUVs. This segment includes the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, etc. Of these, it is the Creta and Seltos who lead in sales as well as popularity. Together, the Korean SUVs generate over 20k in sales every month.

But MG is not aiming to beat Creta or Seltos in sales. Their target is to take on the Czech and Germans – Kushaq and Taigun. As per leaked info, MG Astor will be loaded with features, from the base trim itself.

MG Astor Base Variant Features

MG Astor base variant on offer will be the Style variant. MG Astor Style will come with exterior features like LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, ORVM turn indicator, Rear spoiler, Rear fog lamp, 16 inch steel wheel with full wheel cover, chrome tailpipe finisher, chrome window line, shark fin antenna, chrome outer door handle.

On the inside, MG Astor base Style trim will offer 3.5 inch TFT instrument cluster, door PVC trim, PVC door armrest, inside door handle in chrome, leather wrapped steering wheel cover. Features on offer includes 10 inch touchscreen system with Android Auto / Apple Carplay, steering mounted audio and phone controls as well as 4 speaker music system.

It also gets 3 steering modes, tilt steering, rear seat adjustable headrest, keyless entry, foldable key, all four power windows, auto down for driver side window, electric powered ORVMs, interior reading halogen lamps, luggage lamp, follow me home headlamp, front center armrest with storage, rear armrest with cupholder, foldable 60-40 rear seat, driver seat height adjust, rear AC vent, front USB fast charging, Auto AC, Air Purifier (PM 2.5 filter).

On the safety front, MG Astor base variant will come with dual airbags, ESC + HAS + ESS, all four disc brakes, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock, security alarm, ISOFIX child seat anchor, rear 3 point seatbelt, Impact sensing auto door unlock, engine immobilizer, LED HMSL (high mounted stop lamp), rear defogger, rear wiper and washer.

MG Astor Sharp (O) Features

As per Type Approval documents leaked earlier, MG Astor will come in variants of Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Some of the features on offer with Sharp (O) have been leaked, via a document which compares the variant with rival Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

In addition to the features on offer with lower variants, MG Astor Sharp (O) will come with features like ADAS Level 2, personal AI assistant / talking robot, panoramic sunroof, 7 inch digital instrument cluster, 6 way power adjustable driver seat, 360 view camera with park assist, electric parking brake, side curtain airbags, front side airbags, blind spot monitor, full leatherette seats.

MG Astor will be offered in a choice of two petrol engine options. There is a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated option which will deliver 110 PS power and 144 Nm torque. It will be offered with either 5 speed MT or a CVT automatic. The other engine option on offer is 1.3 liter turbo, delivering 140 PS and 220 Nm. It is offered only with 6 speed AT gearbox option.